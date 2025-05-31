Throne and Liberty Velentra boss guide (Crypt of Augmentation)

Throne and Liberty’s Velentra boss encounter comes courtesy of update 2.12.0, and is found in the Crypt of Augmentation. A powerful new foe, this mysterious necromancer awaits groups of players who are foolhardy or brave enough to come and take her down. This battle also comes at an interesting time, since the Earring Slot was added in this update. She just so happens to feature earrings in her loot table, so now’s a great time to come try your luck.

If you have a Combat Power of 5,000 or higher, you can try doing battle with Velentra in Throne and Liberty. She’s also a level 55 fight, so expect a greater challenge, similar to foes like Molgras. Here’s everything you need to know about the fight, how to defeat her, and what she can drop for you.

How to defeat Velentra in Throne and Liberty’s Crypt of Augmentation

One of the most important things to keep in mind when fighting Velentra in Throne of Liberty is her Wrath Attack. It’s a huge wave of purple fire that fills the screen. Like all Wrath Attacks, you need to dodge this. However, after every Wrath attack, she also unleashes a purple fireball. If you get hit, it cages you, so it’s important to stay mobile, and avoid these at all costs.

The purple fireball cages players, and so it must be avoided (Image via Amazon Games/@Kasum Adventurer)

Should someone get imprisoned in the cage, called Wraith’s Grip, you need to turn and burn down the cage’s HP, so they don’t die. It’s less about the cage itself, but it stops the player from dodging and avoiding incoming attacks, like the Wrath Attacks.

Next is the Purple and Yellow Mist. Throne and Liberty’s Velentra will also split the ground into two sections: Purple and Yellow. If you’re standing on one, you’ll get a colored ring around your character. Standing on the wrong color will deal tons of damage, and you want to avoid that at all costs.

While this is going on, a green orb will spawn, and start moving. Here's where teamwork in Throne and Liberty's Velentra boss fight is so important. Whoever is closest needs to face the boss, and stand in the way of the green orb. This will bounce the orb to the other side, where another player needs to bounce it back by standing in the green circle. This creates a tether, that will ideally line up over where the boss is being tanked (middle of the screen).

Make sure one person on each side stands in the green circle and bounces the orb until you can line up the tether through the boss. It lowers a damage buff, making it an important mechanic (Image via Amazon Games/YouTube@Kasum Adventurer)

You want to keep this tether on the boss until it disappears; ultimately, it will decrease the damage Velentra deals in this Throne and Liberty boss fight, making it an important mechanic. At the same time, she’s likely to start spawning waves of purple orbs to avoid, making it a challenging mechanic at the same time.

After the tether phase, you can expect another Wrath Attack + Purple Fireball Phase. It’s going to be important, after that, to stack up, because it’s time for the Petrification/Mind Control Phase. The furthest two players away from the stack will be Petrified, and everyone else will become mind controlled, losing access to their character. One player should go clockwise, and the other counter clockwise, grabbing all their allies, while avoiding the purple fireball.

If you want a shot at cool, flashy new earrings, come fight Velentra! (Image via Amazon Games/YouTube@Kasum Adventurer)

From here, you’re going to be doing the same things over and over until the Throne and Liberty fight with Velentra’s over. She’s got a pretty expansive loot table as well, dropping earrings, a variety of powerful gear, Abyssal Contract Tokens, and even an Amitoi, if you want to add a creepy doll Amitoi to your collection.

