Titan Quest 2: Where to find the Missing Cows

The Missing Cows in Titan Quest 2 is a side-mission found within the Flooded Farmland region. You need to search and safely bring back the runaway livestock of a grumpy farmer named Stolos. It is one of many world quests you can find in Titan Quest 2 by simply exploring the map or progressing the campaign.

The only issue is that, unlike the campaign mission, these do not provide a quest marker for where to go or what to do, which can be confusing. This guide will help you find the cows and bring them back to the farmer.

How to find the Missing Cows in Titan Quest 2

Ichthians are also after the cows (Image via THQ Nordic)

Head to the Enclave in the Flooded Farmland region and find an NPC named Issa, who's talking to a guard. Shortly after, the farmer - Stolos - will appear and provide more information. After the conversation ends, you’ll receive the quest.

Before heading out for the cows, speaking to Issa reveals that she saw them travel South. It may not be much, but it's enough to lead you in the right direction. Follow these steps to reach the quest location.

Travel through the path on the right side of the waypoint to exit the Enclave.

Follow the path until you come across a bridge that leads to the Central Farmlands waypoint.

Instead of crossing the bridge, turn right and travel into the flooded area to find three cows.

Interact with the cows (click on them) to have them follow you.

Lead them back to the Enclave and speak to Issa and Stolos.

Location of the missing cows (Image via THQ Nordic || Steam Community)

The farmer originally had five cows missing, but the Ichthians killed two. You can find their carcasses while traveling through the flooded area. After a brief conversation with Stolos and Issa, the quest will conclude and grant you 3,962 XP.

Also Read: How to respec in Titan Quest 2

The quest should take less than 10 minutes to complete, and we highly recommend that you do it. While the reward may not be as good as getting a rare item or gold, it can provide a much-needed XP to reach the next level without fighting a lot of enemies.

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More