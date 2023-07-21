Top 20 funniest Druid names to choose in Diablo 4

Druids are the most underrated class in Diablo 4. Made of characters who can shapeshift, there's a steep learning curve associated with this class as well. Although they're exceptionally powerful with the right build, their true potential can only be accessed during the endgame stages. Furthermore, unlike the other classes in the game, only a few builds allow the Druid to turn into a DPS beast.

Regarding RPG games like Diablo 4, it's always good to come up with unique names for a character. Keeping profanities aside, players can always get creative with how they want to name their character. Having said that, here are 20 funny Druid names players can use in the game.

20 funniest Druid names to use in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, you can use only a single word as your name. Moreover, you cannot employ more than 12 characters either. With that said, here are some names you can use:

MisterShfter

ShapdCrusadr

Bearbones

StuffedToy

Wolfy

Goldilocks

Why

namenotfound

Cupcake

Mutt

Honeythief

DuidDrude

WolfBurger

Bearnchips

MapleJuice

Eelectrifying

NaturalHazard

LycaMountain

Winniedapooh

GrassEater

While those are some notable options, you can always use something absolutely random. However, remember to avoid using profanities while selecting a name for yourself. Also, refrain from using any racial slurs in your names. If you do so, the developers might ban you for the same.

Even if they don't ban you, using such words for your username puts you in a bad light and might trigger other players around you. So it's important to always be respectful, be it in this or any other game.

Can you change your name in Diablo 4?

As of now, there is no way in which you can change your name in Diablo 4. The only time you get to select the name is when creating a new character for the first time.

If you want to change your name, the only way is by deleting the character itself and then making a new character. The overall process is fairly simple, but when you delete a character, especially if it's a seasonal one, you will lose all the progress you've made.

However, if you've accidentally deleted a character, you will always have the option to recover it, provided it's the last character you deleted. Unlike Destiny 2, there isn't any known character deletion bug for this game yet. However, just be mindful of the name you use. Otherwise, you might have to delete your character to fix it.