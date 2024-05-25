Valheim food tier list

Food in Valheim is a vital resource for survival in the game's various dangerous biomes. It offers numerous benefits, including increased Health, Stamina, and Eitr. While Health and Stamina are essential for exploration and survival, Eitr is crucial for using magic weapons. Without the right food, utilizing magic weapons becomes significantly more challenging.

This tier list ranks all the consumables in Valheim, helping you choose which food items to prioritize in different phases of the game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Food item tier list in Valheim

S Tier

Seeker Aspic significantly boosts your character's Eitr in Valheim (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

Each food item in Valheim prioritizes different stats. For example, Seeker Aspic significantly boosts your Eitr, while Fish n' Bread enhances your maximum Stamina. The S-tier food items offer a combined Health, Stamina, and Eitr value of over 110, making them the best consumables in the game.

Here are the S-tier food items in Valheim:

Seeker Aspic

Yggdrasil Porridge

Fish n' Bread

Misthare Supreme

Mushroom Omelette

Stuffed Mushroom

A Tier

Honey Glazed Chicken provides the second-highest boost to maximum Health in Valheim (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

A-tier food items offer a combined Health and Stamina value of 106. While they provide decent Health regeneration, they lack any boost to Eitr, making them less effective than S-tier consumables.

These are the A-tier food items in Valheim:

Honey Glazed Chicken

Meat Platter

Salad

Serpent Stew

B Tier

Blood Pudding is a Stamina based food (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

B-tier food items have a combined Health and Stamina value of over 80. Like A-tier consumables, they don't boost Eitr. These items are useful in the mid-game when you don't have access to better alternatives.

Here are the food items in the B tier:

Blood Pudding

Lox Meat Pie

Bread

Cooked Serpent Meat

Fish Wraps

Eyescream

Wolf Skewer

C Tier

Cooked Chicken Meat provides decent maximum Health and regeneration (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

The food items in this tier have a combined Health and Stamina value of over 60. While these food items aren't that effective in the endgame, they can prove extremely valuable during the leveling process.

These are the C-Tier food items in Valheim:

Cooked Chicken Meat

Cooked Hare Meat

Cooked Seeker Meat

Onion Soup

Magecap

Sausages

Turnip Stew

Black Soup

Cooked Lox Meat

Muckshake

Wolf Jerky

D Tier

Carrot Soup is a good early-game food item (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

D-tier food items have a combined Health and Stamina value of over 50. Similar to the food items in the C tier, these items are essential during the leveling process.

The following are the D-tier consumables in Valheim:

Carrot Soup

Cooked Fish

Cooked Wolf Meat

Deer Stew

Queens Jam

Cloudberries

Minced Meat

Sauce

Onion

E Tier

Jotun Puffs can be harvested from the Mistlands (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

E-tier food items are the best options when you begin your journey in Valheim. Although these consumables quickly lose their value as you level up, they are invaluable for helping you survive in the early game.

These are the F-tier food items in Valheim:

Jotun Puffs

Cooked Deer Meat

Cooked Egg

Boar Jerky

Honey

Carrot

Cooked Boar Meat

Yellow Mushroom

Blueberries

Grilled Neck Tail

Mushroom

Raspberries

F Tier

Bukeperries is the worst food item in Valheim (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

The food item in this tier provides no bonuses to Health or Stamina and instead causes your character to regurgitate for about 15 seconds. This makes it undeniably the worst food item in Valheim.

Here's the only G-tier food item in Valheim:

Bukeperries

