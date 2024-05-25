Valheim food tier list

Food in Valheim is a vital resource for survival in the game's various dangerous biomes. It offers numerous benefits, including increased Health, Stamina, and Eitr. While Health and Stamina are essential for exploration and survival, Eitr is crucial for using magic weapons. Without the right food, utilizing magic weapons becomes significantly more challenging.
This tier list ranks all the consumables in Valheim, helping you choose which food items to prioritize in different phases of the game.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.
Food item tier list in Valheim
S Tier
Each food item in Valheim prioritizes different stats. For example, Seeker Aspic significantly boosts your Eitr, while Fish n' Bread enhances your maximum Stamina. The S-tier food items offer a combined Health, Stamina, and Eitr value of over 110, making them the best consumables in the game.
Here are the S-tier food items in Valheim:
- Seeker Aspic
- Yggdrasil Porridge
- Fish n' Bread
- Misthare Supreme
- Mushroom Omelette
- Stuffed Mushroom
A Tier
A-tier food items offer a combined Health and Stamina value of 106. While they provide decent Health regeneration, they lack any boost to Eitr, making them less effective than S-tier consumables.
These are the A-tier food items in Valheim:
- Honey Glazed Chicken
- Meat Platter
- Salad
- Serpent Stew
B Tier
B-tier food items have a combined Health and Stamina value of over 80. Like A-tier consumables, they don't boost Eitr. These items are useful in the mid-game when you don't have access to better alternatives.
Here are the food items in the B tier:
- Blood Pudding
- Lox Meat Pie
- Bread
- Cooked Serpent Meat
- Fish Wraps
- Eyescream
- Wolf Skewer
C Tier
The food items in this tier have a combined Health and Stamina value of over 60. While these food items aren't that effective in the endgame, they can prove extremely valuable during the leveling process.
These are the C-Tier food items in Valheim:
- Cooked Chicken Meat
- Cooked Hare Meat
- Cooked Seeker Meat
- Onion Soup
- Magecap
- Sausages
- Turnip Stew
- Black Soup
- Cooked Lox Meat
- Muckshake
- Wolf Jerky
D Tier
D-tier food items have a combined Health and Stamina value of over 50. Similar to the food items in the C tier, these items are essential during the leveling process.
The following are the D-tier consumables in Valheim:
- Carrot Soup
- Cooked Fish
- Cooked Wolf Meat
- Deer Stew
- Queens Jam
- Cloudberries
- Minced Meat
- Sauce
- Onion
E Tier
E-tier food items are the best options when you begin your journey in Valheim. Although these consumables quickly lose their value as you level up, they are invaluable for helping you survive in the early game.
These are the F-tier food items in Valheim:
- Jotun Puffs
- Cooked Deer Meat
- Cooked Egg
- Boar Jerky
- Honey
- Carrot
- Cooked Boar Meat
- Yellow Mushroom
- Blueberries
- Grilled Neck Tail
- Mushroom
- Raspberries
F Tier
The food item in this tier provides no bonuses to Health or Stamina and instead causes your character to regurgitate for about 15 seconds. This makes it undeniably the worst food item in Valheim.
Here's the only G-tier food item in Valheim:
- Bukeperries
