Valheim: Where should you set up your base as a complete beginner?

You've installed Valheim, started a new game, and are confused about what to do next. Despite Hugin (the large talking Raven) continuously offering you advice to get you started, you still might be confused, especially about where to build your first base. This is going to be important, as being able to access resources easily will ensure you have enough to keep you going.

The answer to the question: "Where should you set up your base as a complete beginner?" — is the Meadows. It's where you spawn when you enter the world of Valheim, and it's where you will learn the basics. With that in mind, this guide will help you understand not just "where to build" but "why to build" exactly where you should.

Note: The article is written based on my personal experience in Valheim. Opinions may vary from player to player.

Build your first base in Valheim next to a water source and between two biomes

Home sweet home in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

I know, the Meadows seem boring and rather dull, but if you build anywhere else, your character will die. That's a guarantee. This is because the Meadows, while seemingly uninviting, is a safe zone of sorts for your character. You will encounter Greylings and Necks that will attack on sight, alongside the occasional Boar. However, it's nothing that you will not be able to handle with a weapon of your choice.

With that out of the way, from my personal experience, I would highly recommend that you build your first base next to a water body. Look for an elevated location next to the shoreline. Flint can be found in abundance next to the waterbodies, for this reason, building close to water is ideal. Don't worry about storm surge, as that doesn't exist in-game. You're home will be fine as long as you ensure it's not leaking.

There's nothing more beautiful than a sunrise in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Aside from a water body, you also want to ensure that you build next to a clearing that has trees surrounding it. You could always do some digital deforestation to create a clearing, but it might take a long time. However, on the flip side of things, cutting down trees is not a bad idea during the early game. It will level up Wood Cutting.

Also, staying close to a water body will ensure that you can work on Swimming now and then. It's not very useful in the early game, but there is no harm in leveling up this skill. Lastly, building your base next to the shore in Valheim will ensure that you get to witness some breathtaking sunsets and sunrises. It is arguably my favorite part of the game.

Now, let's talk about building close to a second biome. As I mentioned, the Meadows is not a very happening place, but it is safe. However, as you progress, you will need to venture into the Black Forest. For this reason, while looking for a place to settle, pick a spot that's not too far from the Black Forest.

Watch out for Greylings (Image via Iron Gate Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

I wouldn't recommend getting close to the biome at the start of the game, as Greydwarfs wander out of the Dark Forest now and then. Look for tall Coniferous Trees that are dark in color. That will signify the start of the Dark Forest. Build a safe distance away from it to ensure that creatures lurking within don't wander next to your base.

Again, I advise caution and urge you not to enter. If enemies catch wind of you, they will chase you down. If you happen to stumble upon a Troll, you might as well hit "Alt+F4" and start over. The chances of you outrunning the creature are very slim at the start of a new game.

That's about everything you need to know about where you should set up your base as a complete beginner in Valheim. Also, if you can, build your base next to Raspberries. This ensures that you have a constant supply of food. Consuming them will give you Stamina for a fixed duration, which in turn will allow you to undertake laborious tasks faster.

Lastly, I would also recommend that you don't play alone. It's always a good idea to play with friends. It doesn't matter if they are newcomers or veterans; it just makes progression a bit faster. After all, you will be building more than a few bases in Valheim throughout your adventures.

There are several biomes to explore and conquer, each with its challenges and requirements. It will take a while, but the adventure will be worth it. You'll go from crafting with Wood to Stone to building mighty fortresses that will serve as bastions in the wild open world of Valheim.

