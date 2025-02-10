War Thunder Freedom Fighter event guide: Schedule, rewards, and more

Following the conclusion of Enter the Serpent, War Thunder recently started its second major event of 2025, Freedom Fighter. The latter is an exclusive air battles event where you can earn the F-5A(G) multirole aircraft along with various other rewards such as lootboxes, boosters, decals, etc.

This article discusses the details of the new Freedom Fighter event in this free-to-play military vehicle combat MMO.

War Thunder: Freedom Fighter schedule and how to participate

You can participate in the event by playing Air Battles (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

The Freedom Fighter event was launched on February 6th at 11:00 GMT and will go on till 11:00 GMT on February 24th.

To participate in this event, you have to play Air Battles using aircraft of Rank III or higher (Rank I for event vehicles). You must complete tasks called "Mark of Distinction for Pilots" to progress through the event's levels.

There are nine Marks of Distinction, and you need to obtain a 45,000 mission score to complete each. You will get two days to complete each of these tasks and will be rewarded for every success.

Also, like in all other War Thunder events, you can use 999 Golden Eagles to complete a Mark instantly.

War Thunder: Freedom Fighter rewards

The F-5A(G) is the main event reward (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

The main reward in the Freedom Fighter event is the F-5A(G). It is a multi-role variant of the F-5 series of fighters from the Norwegian Air Force. Its flight performance is the same as the F-5C, but has some notable upgrades regarding its armaments.

The aircraft is equipped with two AIM-9L air-to-air missiles (a significant upgrade compared to most other F-5s). When it comes to CAS, it has got a new air-to-ground missile that has been added to War Thunder.

The AGM-119A Penguin is a fire-and-forget IR+IOG-guided AGM. It has an explosive mass of 58 kilograms of TNT. However, the F-5A(G) can only carry one of these and it can only be locked from the third-person view. The rest of the air-to-ground loadout is the same as the F-5C.

The aircraft is currently at BR 11.0 and will be coming to the Swedish air tree. It is a decent aircraft to play with, and can also get you a decent sum of Gaijin Coins if you decide to sell it on the Gaijin market.

Also, you can get the following rewards from the event apart from the F-5A(G) on completing each Mark of Distinction:

Mark of Distinction for Pilots

Trophy with a random reward One of the three event decals A 'Snake Box' chest One of the three event decals Trophy with a random reward The 'Emblem of the 336th Squadron' decal A 'Snake Box' chest Non-tradable coupon for the F-5A(G) Unique camouflage and four random modifications for the F-5A(G)

The trophies will contain one of the following items:

50000 - 100000 Silver Lions

SL and RP boosters

Wagers and Orders

Universal Backups

A random camouflage for a vehicle that you have researched

1 day of Premium Time

Also, like previous events, you can get a coupon upgrade for the F-5A(G) if you manage to obtain a total mission score of 7,50,000. This will allow you to sell the F-5A(G) on the Gaijin Market.

