Warframe: All Peely Pix and how to get them

To spice things up in its Temporal Archimedea mode, Warframe has introduced a series of buff tokens called Peely Pix. These stickers can individually be attached to a Temporal Archimedea mission and grant you a host of buffs, ranging from minor convenience perks to mechanics that can tie a loadout together.

Note that Peely Pix are exclusive to Temporal Archimedea. The system has not been implemented on the old Entrati Deep Archimedea missions.

In this guide, we'll explore all the Peely Pix buffs available in Warframe right now, and how you can get them.

How to get Peely Pix in Warframe

A Peely Pak gives you 5 Peely Pix (Image via Digital Extremes)

Peely Pix are only usable in Temporal Archimedea, so this is the only source through which you can obtain them in Warframe. Specifically, they are available from Peely Paks. Each Peely Pak is a sort of loot box that will pull five Peely Pix stickers at random.

You can gain one guaranteed Peely Pak every week from a Temporal Archimedea run that reaches the 15 Research Point threshold.

The other source of Peely Pak is Kaya Valesco's vendor inventory. You can purchase Peely Paks from her with Pix Chips, a new currency that also drops from Temporal Archimedea (6x at the 28 Research Point threshold, and 9x more for the 37 Research Point Threshold).

The first time you unlock a Temporal Archimedea with 2x Search Pulses, you will be given a free Peely Pak.

All obtainable Peely Pix stickers in Warframe

Here are all the Peely Pix stickers currently available in Warframe:

Slippery Customer: On the first time being downed, get teleported to safety and revived. Instantly regain 50% of Health and Shields, and become invulnerable for 9s.

On the first time being downed, get teleported to safety and revived. Instantly regain 50% of Health and Shields, and become invulnerable for 9s. Reverse-O: On Heavy Attack Hit: Transfer negative Status Effects onto enemies within 10m.

On Heavy Attack Hit: Transfer negative Status Effects onto enemies within 10m. Spinnin’ Around: Weakpoint kills generate 1 Null Star, to a maximum of 18. Null Stars reduce damage by 5%.

Weakpoint kills generate 1 Null Star, to a maximum of 18. Null Stars reduce damage by 5%. Super Scavenger: On Eximus Kill: 45% chance to drop an Elemental Ammo Pack.

On Eximus Kill: 45% chance to drop an Elemental Ammo Pack. Too Hot: Taking damage while your Warframe's Health is below 70% will create a molt clone once every 20s. If Minerva is assisting you, she will receive ""Regenerative Molt"" Augment and also create a clone for more cover.

Taking damage while your Warframe's Health is below 70% will create a molt clone once every 20s. If Minerva is assisting you, she will receive ""Regenerative Molt"" Augment and also create a clone for more cover. XL Frosty: Adds +30% Cold Damage to primary and secondary weapons. If Velimir is assisting, he receives the "Freeze Force" Augment.

Adds +30% Cold Damage to primary and secondary weapons. If Velimir is assisting, he receives the "Freeze Force" Augment. Breathless: Gain 100% resistance to Gas and Toxin for 30s. Collected Health Orbs add 10s.

Gain 100% resistance to Gas and Toxin for 30s. Collected Health Orbs add 10s. Fly, Fly!: Enemies have a 15% chance to drop grenades that can be thrown at Hell-Scrubbers to instantly clear contamination. Also deals heavy damage to Techrot.

Enemies have a 15% chance to drop grenades that can be thrown at Hell-Scrubbers to instantly clear contamination. Also deals heavy damage to Techrot. Catscratch Fever: Every 20s, an enemy within 30m is affected by Saryn's spores. If Minerva is assisting you, she receives "Revealing Spores" Augment.

Every 20s, an enemy within 30m is affected by Saryn's spores. If Minerva is assisting you, she receives "Revealing Spores" Augment. Crushing Chills: Using a Heavy Slam with a 6x combo multiplier creates up to 3 Snow Globes on a 10s cooldown. If Velimir is assisting, both he and the created globes have the "Chilling Globe" Augment.

Using a Heavy Slam with a 6x combo multiplier creates up to 3 Snow Globes on a 10s cooldown. If Velimir is assisting, both he and the created globes have the "Chilling Globe" Augment. Argon Combo #2: On Weakpoint kill: Chance to drop Health Orbs, Energy Orbs, Ammo, Pheroglands, or SporeX Charges increased by 20%.

On Weakpoint kill: Chance to drop Health Orbs, Energy Orbs, Ammo, Pheroglands, or SporeX Charges increased by 20%. Wakeup Call: A loaded Thermian RPG can be deployed from the Gear Wheel. 60s cooldown.

A loaded Thermian RPG can be deployed from the Gear Wheel. 60s cooldown. Burgerfest: Enemies have a 15% chance of dropping Argon Burger Boxes that can be picked up to heal nearby allies and defense targets by 10%.

Enemies have a 15% chance of dropping Argon Burger Boxes that can be picked up to heal nearby allies and defense targets by 10%. Walking on Air: Increase Aim Glide and Wall Latch duration +100%. Lowers Aim Glide gravity by 100%.

Increase Aim Glide and Wall Latch duration +100%. Lowers Aim Glide gravity by 100%. Resolutions: Equip a Purgator 1 with +450% damage as a primary weapon for the duration of the mission.

Equip a Purgator 1 with +450% damage as a primary weapon for the duration of the mission. Doktor’s Orders: Equip an EFV-8 Mars with +450% damage as a secondary weapon for the duration of the mission.

Equip an EFV-8 Mars with +450% damage as a secondary weapon for the duration of the mission. Through My Heart: Equip an EFV-5 Jupiter with +450% damage as a primary weapon for the duration of the mission.

Equip an EFV-5 Jupiter with +450% damage as a primary weapon for the duration of the mission. Only Knives: Equip a pair of Scaldra Dual Viciss with +450% damage as melee weapons for the duration of the mission.

Equip a pair of Scaldra Dual Viciss with +450% damage as melee weapons for the duration of the mission. Vintage Tech: Summon a Necramech. 60s cooldown.

Summon a Necramech. 60s cooldown. Panic Call: Minerva or Velimir will attempt to revive you if you are downed. 30s cooldown.

Minerva or Velimir will attempt to revive you if you are downed. 30s cooldown. Going Steady: Reduce Slowing, Stagger, and Knockdown effects and occurrence chance by 100%.

Reduce Slowing, Stagger, and Knockdown effects and occurrence chance by 100%. Hi-Score: A score tracker appears. Gain 20 points per kill,100 per Weakpoint Kill. Gain a bonus revive after 1000 points, 2500 points, 5000 points.

A score tracker appears. Gain 20 points per kill,100 per Weakpoint Kill. Gain a bonus revive after 1000 points, 2500 points, 5000 points. It Sees You: An Anti-Matter drop appears 25m away and gives chase every 20s. Gain 1 Peely Pix Chip per round.

An Anti-Matter drop appears 25m away and gives chase every 20s. Gain 1 Peely Pix Chip per round. Old Pizza: On Damaged: 6% chance to receive Toxin status effect. Cooldown: 5s. Gain 1 Peely Pix Chip on a successful mission.

On Damaged: 6% chance to receive Toxin status effect. Cooldown: 5s. Gain 1 Peely Pix Chip on a successful mission. Optimism: Slowly build stacks of Cold, adding a stack every 8/s. Freezing occurs at 10 stacks and lasts for 3s. Rolling or using Void Sling thaws 3 stacks. Gain 1 Peely Pix Chip on a successful mission.

All the Peely Pix listed here represent their power at the Chromatic upgrade level (explained below). When you obtain the first copy of these in Warframe, they will only provide 50% of the stats compared to what's listed here.

How to use Peely Pix

Peely Pix can be planted on sticker slots next to each Temporal Archimedea mission. They are not consumed upon use, but you cannot use the same sticker on more than one mission.

How to upgrade Peely Pix in Warframe

Peely Pix in Warframe come with three upgrade levels: Normal, Sparkly, and Chromatic.

To upgrade a Peely Pix, you basically have to merge duplicate Peely Pix, same as Arcanes:

4x Normal Peely Pix makes it Sparkly

Sparkly Peely Pix can be upgraded to Chromatic with 5x more duplicates

In total, 10 copies of a Peely Pix are needed to upgrade it fully. Once you reach Chromatic with any Peely Pix sticker, you'll not get any more duplicate copies of it. If a Peely Pak rolls it, it will be replaced with a Pix Chip instead.

