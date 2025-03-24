Warframe: Best Coda Caustacyst build

Coda Caustacyst might be the best melee weapon to come out of Warframe's Technocyte Coda system. With innate Corrosive that doesn't combine with Electricity, natural Slash procs thanks to being a Scythe, and even an acid throw gimmick that automatically procs Corrosive, this weapon might very well be the brand ambassador for Melee Influence.

In this guide, we'll go over the best build to turn the Coda Caustacyst into a death-grinder in any Steel Path content.

Coda Caustacyst vs the original: How much did the Coda system in Warframe buff it?

The original Caustacyst was released almost a decade ago when The Index was first introduced in Warframe. Although Caustacyst was still a strong weapon back in the day, nine years of power creeps warrant some good buffs on a Lich variant. Thankfully, Warframe does grant Coda Caustacyst this necessary providence.

Compared to the normal Caustacyst, the Coda version has:

Higher base damage thanks to progenitor bonus (variable)

10% higher base crit chance (adds up to 19%)

0.3x higher base crit multiplier (adds up to 2.3x)

4% higher base status chance (adds up to 41%)

It retains the other baseline stats from the original, including a 2.9m base range and 60% follow-through. However, the weapon's unique trait is a bit stronger on the Coda version, as the bile throw comes out faster and reaches further away.

3-Forma Coda Caustacyst build for Warframe endgame

Standard Melee Influence Coda Caustacyst build (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

Unfortunately, the bile throw schtick is not something you can build around fully. The damage from it does not scale with anything other than Elemental mods, with results that are far inferior to a regular Melee Influence.

Naturally, the saving grace of Coda Caustacyst is just a bread-and-butter Melee Influence build with some added Viral (alternatives discussed below). While you can also do a slam build with it, keep in mind that slam builds in general will get nerfed sometime this year.

Mods used:

Stance: Reaping Spiral

Galvanized Elementalist

Virulent Scourge

Gladiator Might

Vicious Frost

Shocking Touch (Dash forma)

Organ Shatter

Blood Rush (V forma)

Primed Pressure Point (V forma)

Arcane used: Melee Influence

Progenitor: Electricity, Toxin, or Radiation

Since we are going with a native Viral combo, no further primers are required for it. This is the most self-sufficient version of the Coda Caustacyst build and only requires a Warframe durable enough to get the swings out (relative to what content you are doing).

However, if you want to min-max, use Nourish or a companion to proc viral, and make the following adjustments:

Replace Virulent Scourge with a Primed Smite mod for the double-dipping faction damage multiplier, requires another V forma

Replace Vicious Frost with Galvanized Steel, requires another V forma

Replace Primed Pressure Point with Condition Overload

Good Warframes to buff it include the usual suspects of strong melee-steroid frames such as:

Saryn (Toxic Lash + damage buff)

Volt (Shock Trooper + Speed)

Kullervo

Gauss

