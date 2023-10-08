Warframe Index guide: How to access, optimal loadout, and more

One of Warframe's biggest roadblocks many players run into is Credits. It is a primary form of currency required to do almost anything in-game. While every enemy, crate, container, and mission reward has a chance to drop Credits, the profit margin from these sources isn't enough to cover costs. Beginners and even veterans often run into Credit deficiency if not farmed regularly.

Thankfully, Warframe also offers many avenues to farm Credits. Archon Hunts, Sorties, and raids like the Profit Taker often come with a good chunk of Credit drops. Among all the methods, the Index is the only operation that can be classified as a pure farm.

The Index is a PvE team deathmatch between a Tenno squad and a series of specialized Corpus opponents. Players have to put down a starting wager to enter the match; if they succeed in a round, they get the wager back with fourfold returns, meaning 200,000 Credits for a 50,000 investment.

Best Warframe Index map: which one is easier?

You can camp in this spot in the old Index map for favorable enemy spawn points (Image via Digital Extremes) Total Eclipse grants your clone the damage boost if it is within range (Image via Digital Extremes)

There are two maps for the Index: the old Corpus tile and the newer Corpus Gas City tile. While the Gas City layout is a smaller map, a more open and connected map layout of the old map makes it easier for solo and organized group play.

Loading into the Index for any difficulty level has equal odds of giving you one of the two maps chosen at random. However, starting the Index from the observatory in your Clan Dojo will always put you on the old map. This step can be easily done by traveling to your Dojo and going to Navigation by the Fast Travel menu.

Best Warframe loadout for solo Index

The Index is won by reaching a particular points count before the time runs out or before the Corpus reaches that score. Generally, getting the best out of this requires you to do faster runs.

While group play is easier due to the clear-cut role distribution between camping killers and point carriers, playing the Index solo populates the rest of your squad with bots you cannot control.

In this mode, the best Warframe to play the Index with is Wukong. It is one of the few Warframes that can comfortably deal damage while simultaneously carrying points without much hassle.

This benefit is possible because the clone you spawn with the first ability can do the killing for you. Despite the area-of-effect weapons and ammunition nerf on the clone, it retains excellent precision. In other words, you only need to give it a hitscan weapon with a manageable ammo economy.

Furthermore, you can add Eclipse through Helminth and grant the clone its benefits through its augment mod, Total Eclipse.