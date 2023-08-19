Top 5 tankiest Warframes

In its early planets and their respective nodes, Warframe's enemies remain relatively low-level and pose virtually no threat to the player. As the density of spawns and levels get higher, however, survival becomes tougher. The eponymous frames in the game usually excel at one specific department of gameplay, which means that some Warframes, fortunately, excel at being particularly durable.

The following are some of the most survivable Warframes in the game, ranked not just in order of durability but also utility and use cases. Note that this reflects the author's personal preference. It is not a comprehensive list of all tanky frames.

Inaros Prime, Rhino, and more of the most durable Warframes, ranked

5) Inaros Prime

Inaros Ramses is the deluxe skin for Inaros and Inaros Prime (Image via Digital Extremes)

Inaros is a nuanced entry on this list because he does not rank high in the potential EHP ceiling. However, he tops the chart in terms of being a 'lazy tank.' Inaros Prime has the highest base health in the game with raw numbers, and a full Umbral combo (Umbral Vitality + Umbral Fibre + Umbral Intensify) will give him a huge pool of EHP by default.

While some other popular, durable frames, such as Nidus and Zephyr, require spellcasting and active buffs to scale their EHP, Inaros' tanking ability is presented at face value just in terms of statistics. With Arcane Grace, Adaptation, and Arcane Guardian, he can easily face-tank Steel Path mobs on the char chart.

Additionally, he can gain the benefit of Scarab armor and Helminth abilities, which can be brought up even further. The benefit of being so durable by default is the ease of use for day-to-day gameplay, where you do not have to worry about dying.

4) Baruuk

Baruuk can be extremely durable if played correctly (Image via Digital Extremes)

A number of abilities in Warframe grant percentage-based damage reduction that scales up to 90 percent and higher. This comes in several variants and flavors — Gauss, for example, gains 100 percent damage resistance but only to physical damage types.

Desolate Hands, Baruuk's third ability, summons a circle of daggers that gives him 10 percent damage resistance per charge, capped at 90 percent. On top of this, Baruuk's passive ability gives him a flat 50 percent damage resistance multiplicative with other sources bearing damage resistances when the Restraint meter is empty.

Adding the Adaptation damage-resistance mod gives him three stacking sources of mitigation on all damage types, a unique trait not found in other Warframes.

3) Hildryn

Hildryn is the most survivable based on shields alone (Image via Digital Extremes)

Numerous Warframes rely on the shield gating mechanic to stay up to level cap endurance runs. At the highest levels, a stray bomblet can potentially one-shot even a decently durable frame, with the shield-gating mechanic being the only way to combat this.

Hildryn, however, purely relies on the raw number of shields to stay alive rather than utilizing the overshield threshold. Rather than energy, shields are the primary resource spent on casting Hildyrn's basic abilities.

To compensate, Pillage, her second ability, takes away armor and protects from enemies to bolster her shield reserves. This gives her thousands of overshields by default, making her nigh impervious in regular star chart nodes.

At level cap, where even this huge layering of shield can be broken easily, Hildryn benefits from advanced shield gating bonuses. Rather than gaining 1.3 seconds of i-frame on shield break, she gets three seconds of invulnerability. This allows her to easily recast Pillage to go reset shield gate, while also gaining protection from shield-bypassing status types like Toxin.

2) Rhino

Rhino is very survivable thanks to Iron Skin (Image via Digital Extremes)

Any list of durable Warframes would be left incomplete without including the archetypal tank, Rhino. One of the poster boys in its very first release build, Rhino can do damage, tanking, as well as crowd control, eclipsing nearly every other early-game frame.

Rhino's credentials and relevance to a veteran player are usually the universal faction damage buff, Roar. This is primarily because it can be used as a standalone Helminth ability, albeit with reduced potency.

The overall reputation that precedes Rhino is as a beginner's best friend. Under perilous circumstances, he can almost always rough it out with his second ability, Iron Skin. Since the 33.5 update, where Warframe Overguard got added to the game, Iron Skin's functionality is the following:

It adds a base Overguard of 1200 multiplied by both a factor of Rhino's armor and his ability strength.

All damage that is absorbed in a three-second invulnerability period after casting the skill is then added to the Overguard.

The second component of the skill is what allows it to scale far beyond the early game. Other than infinitely scalable EHP, active Iron Skin also grants Rhino status immunity, which is invaluable in higher-level content.

1) Revenant

Mesmer Skin makes you completely immune to damage (Image via Digital Extremes)

Revenant is unanimously the best 'tank' Warframe with long-term virtual invulnerability. His second ability, Mesmer Skin, is the premium one-button invulnerability crutch that can set you up for easygoing gunplay even among level-cap steel path mobs.

Mesmer Skin grants you a number of charges which deplete once you receive damage. Each charge absorbs all instances of damage after triggering a set period of invulnerability, making you impervious to any damage source as long as one charge is up.

To top it off, Mesmer Skin charges also make you immune to status effects, knockdown, and even stagger. The only weakness, akin to Rhino's Iron Skin, is running into Nullifier bubbles against the Corpus and Corrupted variants, which dispels all Warframe buffs.