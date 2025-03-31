Warframe: Best Coda Pox build

By Sambit Pal
Modified Mar 31, 2025 22:24 IST
warframe coad pox build
Coda Pox can do some funny Enervate-snapshot shenanigans (Image via Sportskeeda || Digtial Extremes)

Coda Pox is not remotely the most performant Coda weapon in Warframe, but it can certainly be Steel Path-viable with the right build. Same as the regular Pox, this thrown secondary can be written off as a pocket Torid (without the Incarnon glow-up). It involves the same poison-cloud mechanic, and thanks to the new Secondary Enervate Arcane, it has some unexpectedly strong interactions with DoT procs.

Ad

On the whole, the only serviceable way to build Coda Pox in Warframe is by utilizing its group-damage potential.

A good Coda Sporothrix build only pops off with group-up Warframes

Coda Pox stats (Image via Digtial Extremes)
Coda Pox stats (Image via Digtial Extremes)

Pox's central gimmick is a toxic cloud that can deal group damage in an admittedly small area. Successful hits on an enemy will create a DoT cloud that deals damage and applies crits and status separately from the weapon. This is calculated when the cloud is created, so if you had a buff that expired after the creation of the cloud, it will still inherit the boosted stats for the full duration.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Without the cloud, the Coda Pox is otherwise a very middling thrown secondary — a weapon type that doesn't see wide usage otherwise. In other words, to get the juice out of Coda Pox, you must run some sort of enemy grouping tool. This can be done with a Helminth or an innate ability such as Ensnare or Coil Horizon, or just by running Nautilus as your companion.

Warframe Coda Sporothrix build for endgame (5-Forma)

Coda Pox build for Blast-Enervate (Image via Digital Extremes)
Coda Pox build for Blast-Enervate (Image via Digital Extremes)

Since it's a Coda weapon, you'll need 5 Formas to extract all the Mastery out of it in any case. So with this build, we'll try to also leverage the Coda Pox's only good talent as discussed before: the cloud.

Ad

Since we are trying to group enemies, Blast is the Element of choice. For this, you'll want to get a Cold Progenitor so you can run a Primed Heated Charge on it to create Blast. This also gives you the option to swap two mods to go for Viral-Gas. Here are the mods and the arcane used for this build:

Mods

  • Hornet Strike (V Forma)
  • Pistol Elementalist (D Forma)
  • Pistol Pestilence
  • Jolt
  • Galvanized Diffusion (V Forma)
  • Primed Heated Charge (Dash Forma)
  • Primed Fulmination (Use Frostbite here if using Magnetic progenitor)
  • Primed Target Cracker (V Forma)
Ad

Arcane

Secondary Enervate is the bread-and-butter of this build.

As we mentioned before, Coda Pox's cloud inherits the stats at the time of proccing. In other words, you can snapshot the cloud at maximum Enervate Stacks before it resets, to get some quite funny red crit numbers. This is not a useable combo in the average mission, but it does breathe some life into an otherwise disappointing Coda weapon.

Check out our other guides on the game:

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी