Warframe Deimos Jugulus Rex boss: How to find, rewards, and more

Isolation Vaults, dungeons in the cavernous underbelly of Cambion Drift, are a lucrative place for Warframe players. In its chambers guarded by Necramechs, you can find Deimos-related resources in bulk, and the encounters here are also the only way to increase your standing with the Necraloid Syndicate.

The primary objective in Isolation Vaults is defeating guardian Necramechs, and afterward, you can crack open the actual vault as a bonus on top. There are also lesser-known puzzles and secrets you can unlock within these dungeons. One of these is the secret boss, Jugulus Rex, the primary source of several Necramech mods.

Where is Deimos Jugulus Rex in Warframe?

The Jugulus Rex boss can be found only in an Isolation Vault with a pit puzzle room (Image via Digital Extremes)

Deimos Jugulus are hulking enemies that only appear in the Cambion Drift. Much like Hemocytes in Plague Star, they have a minor form of damage attenuation. Despite their durability, they are regular enemies that can spawn with the rank-and-file horde of Infested on Deimos.

Unlike the regular variant, the Deimox Jugulus Rex is a boss that can only be found in a boss encounter arena buried under the Isolation Vaults. It can only be unlocked from the Deimos Cenote pit puzzle, a room that can spawn as one of the central chambers of the Isolation Vault.

Note that there are nearly a dozen variants to the central rooms of an Isolation Vault, and the rest of the layout is procedurally generated. As a result, you will only find the pit puzzle roughly once every ten Isolation Vaults.

The room can be recognized by a boiling crater at the bottom and an Entrati contraption suspended from the ceiling. The contraption will be overgrown with infestations, and the pit below will also have a fiery mist on top that procs Toxin once you approach it.

How to summon Deimos Jugulus Rex in Warframe

Infested boils have to be shot to progress the puzzle (Image via Digital Extremes)

Deimos Jugulus Rex is located at the bottom of the Cenato pit, but you will die if you try to directly jump into it headlong. Instead, follow these steps to reach the boss successfully:

Locate red glowing Infested boils on the Entrati machinery hanging on top of the pit.

Shooting the boils enrages the creature beneath, making it periodically spit out orange sacs out of the pit.

The sacs must be picked up and thrown with the alternate fire button back into the pit. This will cause a reaction that makes a new set of red boils appear on the structure on top.

Shoot down the boils again and repeat the process a few times.

At one point, the spherical device attached to the top of the structure will fall into the pit, clearing the way for you to enter it.

Inside the pit, there is a fallen Necramech you can use for the boss fight. Additionally, this can be used to fulfill a Nightwave challenge.

All Warframe Deimos Jugulus Rex Necramech mod drops

The fallen Necramech within the room can be commandeered if your Warframe doesn't cut it (Image via Digital Extremes)

Jugulus Rex is identical to the regular Jugulus enemy type, with the same attack patterns but with higher health. It also has high health regeneration, which can be disabled by shooting at its neck.

Once you kill it, it can drop the following mods:

Mod Name Drop Chance Necramech Aviator 18.97% Necramech Deflection 18.97% Necramech Enemy Sense 18.97% Necramech Augur 4.42% Necramech Rage 4.42% Necramech Rebuke 4.42% Necramech Repair 4.42%

Using Ivara or Atlas as your Warframe potentially yields double drops due to their loot-boosting abilities. Note that Jugulus Rex may also drop an Endo cache instead of Necramech mods.