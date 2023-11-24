Warframe Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol. 5: Release date, rewards, and more

Nightwave is Warframe's spin on a battle pass system. In its true free-to-play spirit, it is accessible to all players and does not have a separate premium track. It is functionally a replacement for the game's old per-mission bonus affinity challenges. Nightwave presents a set of daily and weekly challenges that you can usually accomplish through regular gameplay.

The last Nightwave Act concluded on November 24, 2023. The latest Act, Nora's Mix Vol. 5, will be the sixth since The Glassmaker not to have any cinematic story ties. It will act purely as a reward track.

Warframe Nora's Mix Vol 5 release date

Stelflare Syandana is one of the new exclusive Nightwave rewards added to Vol. 5 (Image via Digital Extremes)

The upcoming season for Warframe Nightwave, Nora's Mix Vol. 5, will unlock on November 29th. Players can begin to amass points right after, and all Elite challenges will reroll every Sunday at 7 pm ET.

All rewards in Warframe Nora's Mix Vol. 5

Naimore Armor Bundle is the final rank reward for Nora's Mix Vol 5 (Image via Digital Extremes)

In addition to a number of revamped and new challenges, every week of Nora's Mix Vol. 5 will have three persistent weekly challenges that will not appear on the challenges list. These are:

Eximus Eliminator: Kill 30 Eximus.

Mission Complete: Complete any 15 missions.

Marksmen: Kill 500 Enemies.

Unlocking challenges will add a set amount of points to the Nightwave XP pool, where every 10,000 points will advance the rank by one.

Nora's Mix Volume 5 offers the following rewards from ranks 1 to 30:

50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits Ember Vermillion Noggle Statue 3x Relic Pack Emblem 2x Weapon Slots Harka Kubrow Armor 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits Chitoid Sentinel Bundle (Mask, Wings, and Tail) Companion Weapon Rivne Mod (Veiled) Frost Harka Noggle Statue 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits Forma Bundle Critical Mutation Mod Synoid Syandana Warframe Slot 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits Eidolon Ephemera 3x Arcane Pulse Glyph Stance Forma 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits Decoration Object Vermillion Kavat Armor 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits Volatile Variant Mod Aura Forma Nightwave Earpieces Stelflare Syandana Umbra Forma Naimore Armor Bundle (Left Hand, Right Hand, Chest, Left Leg, and Right Leg)

After you get the level 30 reward, you can still gain experience towards Nightwave. Further tier unlocks will give you 15x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits for every level upgrade you achieve.

Nightwave Credits are the currency used to purchase items from the Nightwave Offerings. This inventory is the exclusive source for a number of weapon blueprints, which include the following:

Ceramic Dagger

Dark Dagger

Dark Sword

Heat Dagger

Heat Sword

Pangolin Sword

Jaw Sword

Plasma Sword

Glaive

Additionally, you can purchase the following items:

Alternate Warframe Helmet blueprints

Weapon skins, including Desert-Camo, Shock-Camo, and Soltstice Skins

Blueprint and Component Blueprints for the Vauban Warframe

Orokin Catalyst Blueprint

Orokin Reactor Blueprint

Aura mods

Kuva

Nightwave Offerings is also the only easy way to get your hands on Nitain Extract, which is otherwise an extremely time-intensive resource to farm.