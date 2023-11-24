Warframe Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol. 5: Release date, rewards, and more

Nightwave is Warframe's spin on a battle pass system. In its true free-to-play spirit, it is accessible to all players and does not have a separate premium track. It is functionally a replacement for the game's old per-mission bonus affinity challenges. Nightwave presents a set of daily and weekly challenges that you can usually accomplish through regular gameplay.
The last Nightwave Act concluded on November 24, 2023. The latest Act, Nora's Mix Vol. 5, will be the sixth since The Glassmaker not to have any cinematic story ties. It will act purely as a reward track.
Warframe Nora's Mix Vol 5 release date
The upcoming season for Warframe Nightwave, Nora's Mix Vol. 5, will unlock on November 29th. Players can begin to amass points right after, and all Elite challenges will reroll every Sunday at 7 pm ET.
All rewards in Warframe Nora's Mix Vol. 5
In addition to a number of revamped and new challenges, every week of Nora's Mix Vol. 5 will have three persistent weekly challenges that will not appear on the challenges list. These are:
- Eximus Eliminator: Kill 30 Eximus.
- Mission Complete: Complete any 15 missions.
- Marksmen: Kill 500 Enemies.
Unlocking challenges will add a set amount of points to the Nightwave XP pool, where every 10,000 points will advance the rank by one.
Nora's Mix Volume 5 offers the following rewards from ranks 1 to 30:
- 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits
- Ember Vermillion Noggle Statue
- 3x Relic Pack
- Emblem
- 2x Weapon Slots
- Harka Kubrow Armor
- 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits
- Chitoid Sentinel Bundle (Mask, Wings, and Tail)
- Companion Weapon Rivne Mod (Veiled)
- Frost Harka Noggle Statue
- 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits
- Forma Bundle
- Critical Mutation Mod
- Synoid Syandana
- Warframe Slot
- 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits
- Eidolon Ephemera
- 3x Arcane Pulse
- Glyph
- Stance Forma
- 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits
- Decoration Object
- Vermillion Kavat Armor
- 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits
- Volatile Variant Mod
- Aura Forma
- Nightwave Earpieces
- Stelflare Syandana
- Umbra Forma
- Naimore Armor Bundle (Left Hand, Right Hand, Chest, Left Leg, and Right Leg)
After you get the level 30 reward, you can still gain experience towards Nightwave. Further tier unlocks will give you 15x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits for every level upgrade you achieve.
Nightwave Credits are the currency used to purchase items from the Nightwave Offerings. This inventory is the exclusive source for a number of weapon blueprints, which include the following:
- Ceramic Dagger
- Dark Dagger
- Dark Sword
- Heat Dagger
- Heat Sword
- Pangolin Sword
- Jaw Sword
- Plasma Sword
- Glaive
Additionally, you can purchase the following items:
- Alternate Warframe Helmet blueprints
- Weapon skins, including Desert-Camo, Shock-Camo, and Soltstice Skins
- Blueprint and Component Blueprints for the Vauban Warframe
- Orokin Catalyst Blueprint
- Orokin Reactor Blueprint
- Aura mods
- Kuva
Nightwave Offerings is also the only easy way to get your hands on Nitain Extract, which is otherwise an extremely time-intensive resource to farm.