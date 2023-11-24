Warframe Nightwave Nora's Mix Vol. 5: Release date, rewards, and more

MMO
By Sambit Pal
Modified Nov 24, 2023 03:08 IST
Nora
The latest act of Nightwave will contain all-new Kubrow and Kavat armor sets (Image via Digital Extremes)

Nightwave is Warframe's spin on a battle pass system. In its true free-to-play spirit, it is accessible to all players and does not have a separate premium track. It is functionally a replacement for the game's old per-mission bonus affinity challenges. Nightwave presents a set of daily and weekly challenges that you can usually accomplish through regular gameplay.

The last Nightwave Act concluded on November 24, 2023. The latest Act, Nora's Mix Vol. 5, will be the sixth since The Glassmaker not to have any cinematic story ties. It will act purely as a reward track.

Warframe Nora's Mix Vol 5 release date

Stelflare Syandana is one of the new exclusive Nightwave rewards added to Vol. 5 (Image via Digital Extremes)

The upcoming season for Warframe Nightwave, Nora's Mix Vol. 5, will unlock on November 29th. Players can begin to amass points right after, and all Elite challenges will reroll every Sunday at 7 pm ET.

All rewards in Warframe Nora's Mix Vol. 5

Naimore Armor Bundle is the final rank reward for Nora's Mix Vol 5 (Image via Digital Extremes)

In addition to a number of revamped and new challenges, every week of Nora's Mix Vol. 5 will have three persistent weekly challenges that will not appear on the challenges list. These are:

  • Eximus Eliminator: Kill 30 Eximus.
  • Mission Complete: Complete any 15 missions.
  • Marksmen: Kill 500 Enemies.

Unlocking challenges will add a set amount of points to the Nightwave XP pool, where every 10,000 points will advance the rank by one.

Nora's Mix Volume 5 offers the following rewards from ranks 1 to 30:

  1. 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits
  2. Ember Vermillion Noggle Statue
  3. 3x Relic Pack
  4. Emblem
  5. 2x Weapon Slots
  6. Harka Kubrow Armor
  7. 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits
  8. Chitoid Sentinel Bundle (Mask, Wings, and Tail)
  9. Companion Weapon Rivne Mod (Veiled)
  10. Frost Harka Noggle Statue
  11. 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits
  12. Forma Bundle
  13. Critical Mutation Mod
  14. Synoid Syandana
  15. Warframe Slot
  16. 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits
  17. Eidolon Ephemera
  18. 3x Arcane Pulse
  19. Glyph
  20. Stance Forma
  21. 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits
  22. Decoration Object
  23. Vermillion Kavat Armor
  24. 50x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits
  25. Volatile Variant Mod
  26. Aura Forma
  27. Nightwave Earpieces
  28. Stelflare Syandana
  29. Umbra Forma
  30. Naimore Armor Bundle (Left Hand, Right Hand, Chest, Left Leg, and Right Leg)

After you get the level 30 reward, you can still gain experience towards Nightwave. Further tier unlocks will give you 15x Nightwave Vol. 5 Credits for every level upgrade you achieve.

Nightwave Credits are the currency used to purchase items from the Nightwave Offerings. This inventory is the exclusive source for a number of weapon blueprints, which include the following:

Additionally, you can purchase the following items:

  • Alternate Warframe Helmet blueprints
  • Weapon skins, including Desert-Camo, Shock-Camo, and Soltstice Skins
  • Blueprint and Component Blueprints for the Vauban Warframe
  • Orokin Catalyst Blueprint
  • Orokin Reactor Blueprint
  • Aura mods
  • Kuva

Nightwave Offerings is also the only easy way to get your hands on Nitain Extract, which is otherwise an extremely time-intensive resource to farm.

