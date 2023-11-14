5 best sentinels in Warframe

Sentinels are the first class of companions you will come across in Warframe. Unlike animal companions, Hounds, or MOAs, these hover over your Warframe's head to follow you around. They also come with their own signature equipment to inflict damage, which can be replaced with any of the available companion-specific weapons.

Sentinels were previously considered the least useful category of companions, tossed across the wayside as Mastery Rank fodder once you got Vulpaphylas and Kavats. However, a companion rework in the Abyss of Dagath update has made Sentinels far more viable, thanks to Bond mods. The following are some of the best selections for various scenarios.

5 best Warframe sentinels to use after the Abyss of Dagath update

1) Carrier Prime

Carrier is one of the most used sentinels in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

Alongside Sentinel Prime, Carrier Prime has been the most used sentinel across all platforms of Warframe save for Switch. Before the Abyss of Dagath companion rework, sentinels were mostly defined by their unique utility.

Carrier lets you use the Ammo Case precept, which grants innate ammo mutation as well as extra maximum ammo on all your weapons.

There are currently numerous other forms of ammo mutations, including Primed Rifle Ammo Mutation. Update 26 made these placable in Exilus mod slots on weapons, dramatically reducing the need for Carrier on many setups.

However, the ammo economy nerfs to area-of-effect weapons presents the scope to reconsider using a Carrier on your load-outs. These ammo nerfs hit not only the outliers like Kuva Zarr and Kuva Bramma but all explosive-mechanic weapons.

This makes certain weapons, such as the Acceltra, borderline obsolete unless you use a Carrier.

2) Diriga

With Arc Coil, Diriga can spread status and prime your enemies easily (Image via Digital Extremes)

Diriga's unique attack precept, 'Calculated Shot,' and Vulkok, its default weapon, render it a precision recon sentinel. While you can stick to this routine, obliterating enemies one by one with a sniper is not exactly keeping up with the meta.

Surprisingly, Diriga is arguably the biggest mob-clearing powerhouse once you ditch Calculated shot and build for Arc Coil instead. The latter will not only zap up to seven enemies with mild crowd control, they are also status spreaders if used with Bond mods.

Owing to the low cooldown on Arc Coil, Diriga can make your Warframe energy economy much easier thanks to Mystic Bond, which provides a free ability cast per sentinel ability trigger.

3) Helios Prime

Helios can scan enemies for you (Image via Digital Extremes)

Helios Prime and its regular variant will remain relevant thanks to their unique service: Scanning enemies without using up Codex Scanner charges.

This works similarly to the Heliocor hammer or its Cephalon Suda variant, where target scans will automatically add Cephalon Simaris standing and eventually unlock the enemy for usage in the Simulacrum to test your weapon builds.

Helios' influence on veteran Warframe players with complete Codex entries can be attributed to its 'Detect Vulnerability' precept. With this mod, it can expose weak spots on enemies with complete codex entries.

Similar to Banshee's Resonance, these weak spots have a +275% damage multiplier that stacks with other sources like the headshot multiplier.

4) Nautilus

Nautilus is the best companion to use in Railjack (Image via Digital Extremes)

With its 'Cordon' precept, the Nautilus sentinel is your best option for crowd control. It functions the same way as Magus Lockdown or Khora's Ensnare, grouping enemies by pulling them into a central point of contact.

This works wonders in setups where enemies must be lured into a choke point. For example, you can use this with the post-rework Hydroid to create a self-sustaining Survival endurance run for farming resources.

The only shortcoming of Nautilus is its tedious farming process. Its components are gated behind Railjack Proxima missions with fickle drop chances. Thankfully, you can buy it for 75 platinum, which rewards you with Verglas, one of the best sentinel weapons.

5) Taxon

Taxon is potent in the endgame despite its accessibility (Image via Digital Extremes)

Taxon is predominantly the first sentinel for most Warframe players. It commands the lowest amount of total Credits, and all of its crafting resources can be farmed early into the game.

However, after the Abyss of Dagath update, Taxon far exceeds the notion of a starter sentinel that should be replaced later. With the Molecular Conversion mod, Taxon is the only Sentinel that can generate Overshields for a Warframe with its pre-installed precept.

Molecular Conversion gives you 1200 Overshields per 1200 damage dealt — easily attainable if you use something like Verglas or Deconstructor.

In the current patch, this is enough to provide full shield gate duration. Coupled with the Guardian mod, this boosts your survivability even at end-game scenarios like the Steel Path.