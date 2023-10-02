Warframe Ceramic Dagger is the perfect example of how much an Incarnon Genesis upgrade can give weapons several viable builds for various purposes. Being made of Ceramic, it rightfully doesn't deal much damage on its own, only boasting the highest attack speed as its claim to uniqueness. The Incarnon mode, however, adds two spectral dagger projectiles on heavy swings that you can play around with.

The Warframe Ceramic Dagger's current popularity after the Duviri Paradox patch is also owed to its stat boosts. The Absolute Valor perk in its Incarnon upgrade adds a 30% base critical chance. In other words, Incarnon Ceramic Dagger is a game-changer in terms of being a stat stick.

How to get Incarnon Ceramic Dagger in Warframe

You can go to Cavalero in Chrysalith for Ceramic Dagger's Incarnon Awakening and to get its Evolution Perks (Image via Digital Extremes)

Ceramic Dagger can be obtained from Nightwave Offerings for 50 Nora Credits. It requires the Ceramic Dagger Incarnon Adapter to be transmuted into the Incarnon Ceramic Dagger and gain its benefits. This Adapter can be farmed from the Steel Path Circuit progress rewards during week 4 (rotation D).

Warframe Incarnon Ceramic Dagger build 2023: Best mods and evolution perks

A heavy attack build for Ceramic Dagger will benefit greatly from some form of Heavy Attack Efficiency (Image via Digital Extremes)

With substantial stat boosts from Evolution perks, the Incarnon Ceramic Dagger can be used as a primary damage source to clear Steel Path targets.

The Absolute Valor perk does the heavy lifting, bringing its base critical chance to 40%. Subsequently, there are two builds you can do: light and heavy attacks. Note that both builds cater more to the spectral thrown daggers once Incarnon mode is triggered, as simply slicing with the Ceramic Dagger still provides substandard performance.

For the heavy attack build, you can modify the build in two ways: You can add a Riven with Heavy attack efficiency to bring it to its cap and keep the Blood Rush, or you can completely ditch Blood Rush to go for Initial Combo with Covert Lethality and Corrupt Charge.

The recommended Evolution perks route is Gun and Blade, Adept Reflexes, and Absolute Valor. For an alternate heavy attack build without Blood Rush, you can switch from Gun and Blade to Breacher's Opportunity, but this requires you to score 100 kills from your other weapons to trigger the effect.

Warframe Ceramic Dagger stat stick build for Atlas and Khora

To use Ceramic Dagger as a stat stick for the Warframe Atlas, you simply need to stack Blood Rush with two Gladiator mods (Image via Digital Extremes)

The 30% base critical chance from Absolute Valor also affects all pseudo-exalted weapons, enabling you to build for critical on Atlas' Landslide. The build shown above should be a good general stat stick build for both Atlas and Khora.

However, if you use it as a stat stick for Excalibur or Gara, you need to ditch critical chance mods altogether in favor of melee damage and elemental damage bonus.

Warframe Ceramic Dagger Mesa Stat Stick build

Sample Ceramic Dagger stat stick for Mesa (Image via Overframe)

The Secondary Outburst Arcane added with the Echoes of Duviri update enables Ceramic Dagger to have a niche combo with Mesa.

With a 12x combo multiplier, this arcane grants secondary weapons 144% extra critical damage. When equipped with your secondary weapon, it also applies to Mesa's Regulators. Peacemaker kills, meanwhile, does charge Breacher's Opportunity stacks for a higher Initial Combo count.

In other words, this combination allows you to automatically increase your critical damage output by a notable amount by simply playing Mesa as intended. To min-max for this build, you only have to use Covert Lethality and Corrupt Charge for even more Initial Combo.