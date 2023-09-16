Warframe Detonite Injector farming guide: drop locations, crafting, and more

In Warframe, Detonite Injector is a rare, untradeable resource that was introduced to the game with Update 8, Rise of the Warlords, which also added the basic Grineer Galleon tileset. Alongside these came a plethora of content additions that further developed the flavor of the title's various factions. Detonite Injectors and Detonite Ampules are two of the resources that originate from one of these factions, the Grineer.

Detonite Ampules, found in Grineer-controlled planets en masse, contain trace amounts of the Detonite material that forms the basis of many incendiary and explosive weapons. Consequently, a lot of Grineer-origin weapons require this substance as a critical ingredient.

Crafting these weapons, however, often demands higher volumes of Detonite, which can only be found through Detonite Injectors. Unlike Detonite Ampules, these are rarely ever found as an in-mission drop. Players have to instead rely on a number of other alternative sources, such as mission rewards and manual crafting.

All Warframe Detonite Injector drop locations

Detonite Injectors can be crafted in Warframe with its blueprint from the Chem Lab (Image via Digital Extremes)

A total of 70 Detonite Injectors are required to craft all the weapons whose blueprints are acquired from the Chem Lab in your Clan Dojo. Eventually, you will also need roughly 20 additional Detonite Injectors for putting together various other equipment, including Warframes and Archwings, bringing the total requirement to 90.

Fortunately enough, Detonite Injectors are also something you can craft with a blueprint purchased from the same Chem Lab. You need one blueprint for each of these, purchasable for 15,000 Credits apiece. Additionally, you need the following crafting materials:

10x Detonite Ampules

1x Control Module

500x Salvage

250x Plastids

15,000 Credits (additive on top of the blueprint cost)

The only source where Detonite Injectors directly drop in-game is from Reinforced Storage Containers in Grineer Galleon nodes. However, the only place where you could reliably farm these was Trials, a now-retired game mode. This leaves you with only end-mission and bounty rewards as sources for this resource without manually crafting it.

Bounties in Orb Vallis in the 30-50 level range have a chance to drop 2x Detonite Injectors at each stage of the mission. The chance at each stage ranges from 20-29%, which is high enough to make them the recommended farming source.

This is also partially due to the fact that these bounties have a chance to give you two other equivalent resources from other factions: Fieldrons and Mutagen Mass. Doing a lot of bounties, you will naturally accumulate many of these important but rare materials over time.

Best Warframe Detonite Injector farm location in 2023

Phorid Invasions in Warframe can fetch you a lot of Detonite Injectors (Image via Digital Extremes)

Although Fortuna bounties pay out Detonite Injectors fairly regularly, they are not the most efficient source for this resource. If you are building a weapon like the Ignis Wraith and need this rare material on short notice, your best bet is Invasions.

The Phorid Invasion events on Grineer planets are the best way to utilize the Invasion system for an easy, guaranteed source of Detonite Injectors. Simply running through the mission thrice with a mobile Warframe such as Wukong will give you one of these in roughly 2 minutes, as beating the boss thrice rewards you with three.