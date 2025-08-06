  • home icon
Warframe Dog Days 2025 Event rewards, and how to play

By Sambit Pal
Aug 06, 2025
warframe dog days 2025
Warframe beach episode is back on TennoMax (Image via Digital Extremes)

Dog Days, Warframe's annual end-of-summer event, is back - with a new rubbery cosmetic for hammers (although you wouldn't think so looking at it). This year, Digital Extremes has reduced the price for some of the legacy offerings on Nakak's event shop, and buffed the Soaktron primary with the perfect-reload mechanic from Sirocco.

Here's everything you can get from the event, as well as a quick rundown on the Dog Days game mode rules for newer Warframe players.

How to play Dog Days in Warframe

Mission 4 is the main go to (Image via Digital Extremes)
Dog Days is supposed to represent a chill retreat at the beach, but ultimately, it's a Rathuum variant that can feel a bit trickier than regular Rathuum in Warframe. There are four dedicated nodes on Earth for this mission this time, and each will give you the following first-time reward plus guaranteed Nakak Pearls once you win:

MissionEnemy LevelClearance RewardAdditional first-time clearance reward
Dog Days Mission 115-2010 Nakak Pearls
15 Nakak Pearls, Hydroid Community Glyph, 50k Credits
Dog Days Mission 220-3520 Nakak Pearls
30 Nakak Pearls, Loki Community Glyph, 50k Credits
Dog Days Mission 325-4030 Nakaka Pearls
45 Nakak Pearls, Nova Community Glyph, 50k Credits
Dog Days Mission 430-4530 Nakak Pearls
70 Nakak Pearls, Valkyr Community Glyph, 50k Credits
In a Dog Days mission, you have a 5-minute timer, and whenever it runs out the Tenno win if they have a higher number of total kills vs the Executioners. That part is easy enough to achieve, but there's an additional catch for Mission 4: you get additional Nakak Pearls for each kill (2 Pearls) and assist (3 Pearls).

How do you get kills/assists? Well, despite the many buffs, the Soaktron is quite clunky to use. If you want faster kills, heavy slam attack with the Noodletron melee is the best method.

Due to the slam nerfs from the Isleweaver patch, however, it's harder to pull off compared to the last time the Dog Days event was around. My advice is to get on any of the two tall rock cliffs on the map, scout out the Executioners, and do a glide into heavy slam on them. Preferrably, you want the cliff closer to the spawn, because this is close to a Bob Lob spawn spot.

You mostly want to farm Mission 4 if you want to get many Nakak Pearls. The higher enemy level here means you can't kill them with one heavy slam, but what I've been doing is trying to get a high jump off the cliff to clip multiple Executioners into a slam AoE.

That way, you get the Assist bonus even if your kill gets snatched by a teammate. In case no one is near you, you have to do a second heavy slam to finish them off. With the second attempt, you basically want to directly hit the enemy with the slam to score a kill - which may take some practice.

Additional Warframe Dog Days 2025 Alerts

To give you an additional edge on the Nakak Pearl farm, there's going to be four one-time weekend alerts throughout August this year:

  • Aug. 7 - 11: Crossfire Exterminate (Mercury) - 175 Nakak Pearls + 50K Credits
  • Aug. 14 - 18: Mobile Defense (Deimos) - 175 Nakak Pearls + 50K Credits
  • Aug. 21 - 25: Sabotage (Mars) - 175 Nakak Pearls + 50K Credits
  • Aug. 28 - Sept. 1: Shrine Defense (Earth) - 175 Nakak Pearls + 50K Credits

What to do with Nakak Pearls in Warframe?

Once you have obtained the Nakak Pearls, you can head over to Cetus (Earth), and fast travel to Nakak to check out his "Beach Toys". Here's the full event inventory for Warframe Dog Days 2025:

Mods

WaresNakak Pearls
Acid Shells 140
Electromagnetic Shielding 140
Fomorian Accelerant140
Harkonar Scope 140
Hunter's Bonesaw 140
Medi-Ray140
Nightwatch Napalm 140
Rift Strike 140
Vulcan Blitz140
Cosmetics

WaresNakak Pearls
Aqua Heart Emblem75
Dog Days Emblem75
Dropkick Drahk Emblem75
Chillwave Sigil175
Dog Days Sigil175
Dropkick Drahk Sigil175
Scorcher Sigil175
Splashdown Sigil175
Dog Days Ephemera1
Soaker Ephemera490
Noodletron Hammer Skin280
Soaktron Rifle Skin340
Redeemer Abysso Skin225
Redeemer Pyrus Skin225
Samia Towsun Syandana350
Beach Color Palette50
Marshlands Color Palette50
Liset Athari Skin280
Decorations/Miscellaneous

WaresNakak Pearls
Beach Kavat Floof195
Carnival Kubrow Floof195
Carnival Roller Floof230
Community Dog Days Grendel Glyph175
Community Dog Days Lavos Glyph175
Community Dog Days Voruna Glyph175
Community Dog Days Yareli Glyph175
Dog Days Kavat Glyph175
Dog Days Kubrow Glyph175
Dog Days Hang Loose Poster175
Dog Days Flow Emote250
Dog Days Scene490
Dog Days Night Scene490
Hydroid's Relay Scene490
Noggle Statue - Ember Reprise140
Noggle Statue - Hydroid Reprise140
Noggle Statue - Yareli and Merulina140
Ride The Wave Glyph175
Ride The Wave Poster175
Beach Roller Floof230
Rucksack Kubrow Floof195
Rucksack Roller Floof230
Sunrise Kavat Floof195
Sunrise Roller Floof230
Suplex Kubrow Glyph175
Tropical Roller Floof230
Other than this, you can also spend 360 Nakak Pearls to get Furax Wraith from here - 120 Nakak Pearls for the main Blueprint, and 120 for the Left and Right Gauntlet Parts each.

Note that the Dog Days Ephemera will be gone once the event expires, but everything else including the Soaker Ephemera are permanent purchases.

If you're not sure what to get from the Pearl shop, here's my must-buy recommendations in order of preference (assuming you don't already have anything being sold here):

  • Acid Shells and Nightwatch Napalm (get multiple copies of this if you are here to make more Platinum)
  • Furax Wraith Blueprint and Components

That's all about Dog Days 2025 in Warframe. Check out our other guides on the game:

Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding.






