Warframe Felarx build guide: How to get, best evolutions, mods, and more

A ceremonial Shotgun touted as a symbol of status in the Orokin days, Felarx is one of Warframe's best single-target primary weapons. Headshots from this non-hitscan shotgun can be stored to unleash its Incarnon form, where it fragments into a pair of automatic pistols. According to its in-game lore tidbit, the pistols are braces used to breed "creatures reminiscent of game birds."

Unlike other Zariman Ten-Zero weapons, Felarx is a standout gun where the pre-evolution form outperforms the Incarnon variant. Instead, Felarx is used as-is for its high burst damage potential that scales well deep into Steel Path endurance runs.

How to get Felarx in Warframe

Warframe Felarx can be bought for 8,000 standings from Cavalero (Image via Digital Extremes)

To get the Felarx, you must beat Warframe's Angels of the Zariman quest. Afterward, you can travel to Chrysalith in Zariman Ten-Zero to purchase Felarx from Cavalero, the arms trader of the newly unlocked Holdfasts faction.

Purchasing the Felarx blueprint from Cavalero requires at least rank 3 (Guardian) standing with The Holdfasts syndicate. The blueprint is also tradeable between players, so you may purchase it from another player for an asking price of Platinum.

Felarx requires the following ingredients to build:

30,000 Credits

10x Voidplume Pinion - can be farmed by defeating dormant Void Angels in Zariman or purchased from Archmedian Yonta.

15x Voidplume Quill - found in Zariman missions and as a reward for completing Zariman bounties.

30x Voidgel Orb - A rare resource found in Zariman

8,000x Alloy Plates

Best Warframe Felarx build: Incarnon Evolution and mod setup

Warframe Felarx raw damage build with Corrosive and Heat (Image via Digital Extremes)

Like with all Incarnon Genesis weapons, there are different ways you can build Felarx depending on which Incarnon Evolutions you choose. The following Incarnon Evolution and mod setup provides the best overall DPS output.

Incarnon Evolution perks

Attuned Accuracy (Evolution II)

Mounting Momentum (Evolution III)

Racking Wrath (Evolution IV)

Devastating Attrition (Evolution V)

Depending on what effective range you want on the weapon, other Evolution II and Evolution III perks may yield better results. The most important here is Devastating Attrition, which gives a massive damage bonus to roughly half of your non-critical shots.

Mods

Since the idea is to leverage the Evolution V perk and build raw damage, the Corrosive and Heat elemental combo will provide the biggest bang for your buck. You can use a Viral primer on the side for more tanky targets like Acolytes.

The Primed Tactical Pump mod, obtainable from Baro Ki'teer, is there to significantly increase its chamber size. This feeds into the Mounting Momentum perk, which can provide a much higher fire rate on a full reload.

When this buff is fully stacked, Felarx becomes a heavy-duty auto-shotgun capable of easily eliminating Disruption Demolishers on Steel Path.

Viral + Slash Felarx

It is also possible to build Felarx to cater to the Viral-Slash meta by changing a few mods. Note that a Viral-Slash can only outperform a raw damage build against level cap Grineer and Infested targets.

Replace Toxic Barrage and Shell Shock with rank 0 Toxic Barrage and Frigid Blast to achieve Viral but keep its weightage low.

Next, Instead of Scattering Inferno, you will use Sweeping Serration, which ramps up the Slash weightage of Felarx to about 60%. Thanks to the high pellet count and fire rate, this means you will proc Slash often.

Thanks to the Faction damage multiplier mod, the Slash procs will double-dip into this bonus and yield great DPS output at level cap.