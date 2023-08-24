Warframe Gorgaricus Spore farm guide: Drop location, uses, and more

Warframe Gorgaricus spore is one of the common materials obtainable in Orb Vallis. According to the lore, these are the reproductive glands of the towering fungi found scattered throughout the landscape of Venus. Resources picked up during gameplay form the basis of the game's central crafting system, and this Venus-specific material is no different in this regard.

The chemical compound extracted from this amber sac's secretions is used as an ingredient for numerous equipment in Warframe. Most notably, this includes the Hildryn frame (95x Gorgaricus spores) and the Ocucor secondary weapon (5x Gorgaricus spores).

Barring the Dojo research, you need 360 units of this material to craft all the Kitguns, MOAs, and K-Drive components that require this.

This article will guide you through the process and provide more relevant information.

Warframe Gorgaricus Spore drop location and easy farming strategies

Gorgaricus Spores as found in Orb Vallis (Image via Digital Extremes)

The materials commonly found in the open worlds like Duviri are exclusively tied to it. Likewise, as mentioned, Gorgaricus Spores can be exclusively obtained in Orb Vallis' open landscapes. Additionally, a set of Gorgaricus Spores (5x to 15x) is available as potential rewards from select Fortuna bounties.

The chance of acquiring it ranges from 15.49% to 20%, depending on the tier of the bounties. For bounties, lvl 5-15 have a 20% chance to grant 5x Gorgaricus Spores in stage 1 and roughly 15% in stage 2. Bounties lvl 10-30, on the other hand, potentially grant 15x Gorgaricus Spores in stage 1 (20% chance) and stage 2 (15.69% chance).

The best odds of farming Warframe Gorgaricus Spores in this manner is to do the first stage of lvl 10-30 bounties and then purposefully fail them to retry the same stage. However, it is far easier to do a clean sweep of the Orb Vallis map with an Archwing to harvest Gorgaricus Spores manually.

Gorgaricus sac farming is hastened greatly with an Archwing Launcher segment (Image via Digital Extremes)

Warframe Gorgaricus Spores, as evident at the outset, are ember-colored sacs protruding beneath the giant fungi in Orb Vallis. Only the glowing violet-colored sacs among these yield the actual resource.

Shooting a violet sac will destroy it and drop 3-6 units of Gorgaricus sacs on the ground, which can then be picked up as any resource. Due to the density of sacs huddling under the roof of the fungi, the harvestable violet ones can often be hard to spot. It is best to circle a fungus from all angles to ensure not missing any.

Go to the marked location for easy Gorgaricus Spore farming (Image via Digital Extremes)

A quick strategy to farm Warframe Gorgaricus sacs is to boot into Orb Vallis solo and then head to the location northeast of the Grow Site, as indicated on the map above. This valley is host to a ripe cluster of giant fungi, where you are likely to find 15-30 Gorgaricus sacs each run. Note that a Resource Drop Booster can directly double this yield.