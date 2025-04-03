Warframe hotfix 38.5.6: TennoCon Digital Pack exclusive Syandana splits into two

Warframe hotfix 38.5.6 finally introduces the alternate form of the Riftguard Syandana as a separate cosmetic. The original goal of the first-ever 'transforming Syandana' gimmick was to do a Gemini swap mock-up on an accessory. The new change simply lets you equip the Void-Touched version of the syandana as your default loadout. However, you can still use the Riftguard emote to switch it in-mission, making it a best-of-both-worlds result.

Ad

The Riftguard Syandana is not available a la carte but as one of the drops from the TennoCon 2025 Digital Pack.

Other than that, hotfix 38.5.6 also makes Hollvania mission transmissions less frequent. Particularly, Hell-Scrub missions will now deter Amir from making his paranoid comments on the spore build-up on the scrubbers every 10 seconds.

All changes in Warframe hotfix 38.5.6 patch notes

The better half of the Riftguard Syandana (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

Here's everything fixed and/or changed in Warframe with hotfix 38.5.6, as per the patch notes:

Ad

Trending

TennoCon Riftguard Syandana changes & fixes:

Based on Community feedback, a Void-Swept version of the TennoCon Riftguard Syandana has been added as its own equippable cosmetic! The TennoCon Riftguard Emote will transform it back to the base version should you choose to do so.

Players who already own the Digital Pack will receive the Void-Swept version upon downloading the Hotfix. Moving forward, all Digital Pack purchases will also include the item.

Various polish tweaks on VFX for the Riftguard Emote.

Fixed the ends of TennoCon Riftguard Syandana curling upward in the Arsenal.

Fixed the TennoCon Riftguard Emote SFX not stopping when the emote is cancelled.

Fixed Mirage's Eclipse causing the TennoCon Riftguard Syandana to block the screen.

Ad

Changes:

Kaya's Reactors are now removable Chest Armor attachments on the Kaya Gemini Skin.

Temporal Archimedea now rewards 15,000 Hex Standing upon first completion each week!

Transmission changes:

Reduced the frequency of transmissions in Hell-Scrubber missions, especially those related to Hell-Scrubber infection levels.

The Mission Tutorial Transmissions toggle now applies to transmissions in Excavation missions.

The Mission Tutorial Transmissions toggle will now completely remove Teshin's transmissions in the Undercroft when toggled off.

Teshin's transmissions in the Undercroft when toggled off. This is an experimental change that we’re applying to popular content (ie. The Circuit) to gauge player reactions.

Wisp's Cataclysmic Gate Augment now scales with Range!

The Vamp Rock Modifier for Stage Defense missions in Temporal Archimedea will now scale based on the number of players near Temple.

This change should also make the mechanic more clear to players overall.

Re-enabled the Slippery Customer Peely Pix — players can now earn and use this Peely Pix in Temporal Archimedea missions.

We initially removed this sticker from Peely Pax droptables in 38.5.1 as it a) did not offer sufficient indicators of why players were warped and b) could possibly warp players into objects, causing a progstop.

These issues have now been addressed and Slippery Customer is ready to be in player hands once more. We'll be keeping a close eye on reports in case further issues appear.

Reduced SFX of Stage Defense speaker mission hazards when you're not nearby.

Made various polish tweaks to Velimir and Minerva's animations.

Updated the Teleport Rush Augment's description to clarify that Teleport Mercy Kills fully refresh the duration.

fully refresh the duration. Previously it said "Mercy Kills fully refresh the duration" which led to some confusion amongst Ash players.

Changed resource requirements for Port Nacelle and Starboard Nacelle blueprints from 5 Control Modules to 500 Polymer Bundles in the Rising Tide Quest.

We made adjustments to these costs with Techrot Encore’s launch to remove resources that were not easily obtained on the main path through the Star Chart. This is an additional tweak with that goal in mind.

The Coda Pox can now equip Synth Charge.

Removed an unintended dialog line from Arthur in Höllvania Central Mall.

Added a marker to the Anti-Matter Orb spawned by the It Sees You Peely Pix in Temporal Archimedea.

Ad

Technocyte Coda changes & fixes:

Increased the damage needed to throw the Magnetic Manipulation concrete back at Drillbit from 500 to 7500 in the Technocyte Coda Showdown.

Fixed cases of Companions permanently dying in Technocyte Coda Showdowns.

Fixed Speaker Blasts in Technocyte Coda Showdown missions not respecting Knockdown Resist.

Fixed killing DJ RoM at a specific time while he is casting Spectorage causing him to be unkillable in Technocyte Coda Showdown missions.

Fixed Stalker being able to spawn for Clients in Technocyte Coda Showdown missions.

Fixed accounts of players who had 8/8 Antivirus Mods marked as Incorrect for their Technocyte Coda, resulting in them not being able to increase their Virality.

The correct Antivirus Mod should now be indicated in your Technocyte Coda menu!

Fixed a rare case of double Host Migrations in a Technocyte Coda Showdown causing the new host to fall through the floor.

Fixed a rare case of Techrot Invaders having a large delay between spawns in Technocyte Coda Showdown missions.

Fixed cases of missing animations in Technocyte Coda transmissions when approaching the Stadium in the Showdown.

Fixed missing or broken Ability descriptions for Converted Technocyte Coda in the Railjack Crew management menu.

Fixed the Luv-Byte Ephemera appearing too dark in-mission.

Fixed misaligned VFX on the Heart Beat Ephemera.

Fixed issues with Zeke's jumping animations.

Fixed Potency Mods not being searchable by the "potency" search term.

Fixed Technocyte Coda Crew using default tints in-mission (ex: when summoned via On-Call Crew, etc.).

Fixed quitting a Technocyte Coda Showdown mission while in the Stadium having a confusing flow. Players can now simply “Abort Mission” like expected.

Fixed a script error related to DJ RoM's Abilities in the Technocyte Coda Showdown.

Fixed a script error when a second Technocyte Coda Duet spawned soon after the first one was defeated in Höllvania missions.

Fixed a script error that could occur in Hard Drive's charge attack.

Ad

Other top fixes:

Fixed various Defense missions still using the 5/10/15 wave count instead of the reworked 3/6/9 cadence, including:

Dex Dakra Anniversary Alert

"Defense" Elite Weekly Nightwave Act

Steel Path Incursions

Fixed Techrot Galliflex's hitboxes not including large portions of its body. For once, your missed shots might not actually be a case of bad aim!

Fixed Temple's Exalted Guitar allowing equipped Primary Weapons to bypass their ammo capacity when it is Channelled.

Fixed the Hide Equipped Mods toggle hiding all like Mods in the Trading Menu instead of just the one equipped.

Ex: if you had one full charge Drive-Duster Antivirus Mod equipped, and 3 extras, this toggle would hide all Drive-Duster Mods in the Trading Menu.

Fixed the Vintage Tech Peely Pix not scaling cooldown duration per upgrade rank. The new cooldowns per rank are as follows:

180s (Normal)

120s (Sparkly)

60s (Chromatic)

Known Issue: The cooldown for the first cast is only 10s, but subsequent summons use the correct duration.

The cooldown for the first cast is only 10s, but subsequent summons use the correct duration. Fixed broken waypoint pathing towards the first objective in the H-09 Efervon Tank Assassinate mission.

Fixed broken waypoint pathing in the Munio Mirror Defense node on Deimos.

Fixed The Great Kim Somachord mistakenly being removed from Aoi's wares.

Ad

Performance & optimization:

Refactored and optimized the in-game logic of Nova's Molecular Prime to address performance issues. This Ability should work exactly as before, with a few exceptions:

When Nova dies ( not when she enters Bleedout) or disconnects, the enemies she Primed will no longer be Primed.

when she enters Bleedout) or disconnects, the enemies she Primed will no longer be Primed. We have capped the number of active Molecular Prime “waves” to 5. Casting additional Molecular Primes will cause the oldest one to disappear.

Improved handling of monitor changes while the game is running.

Fixed a noticeable hitch when using the Riftguard Emote with the TennoCon Riftguard Syandana equipped.

Ad

Fixes:

Fixed being able to play Stage Defense Bounties if you were not Rank 4 in the Hex Syndicate.

Also fixed Clients being able to extract from Stage Defense Bounties if the Bounty Objective has not been completed.

Fixed the Breathless Peely Pix's timer starting while players are in the loading tunnel. Now, the Gas/Toxin resistance timer will start once players have properly loaded into the Temporal Archimedea mission.

Fixed EFV-5 Jupiter missing its pre-made build in Teshin's Cave.

Fixed Scaldra Flayers having an unintentionally high spawn chance in Techrot missions.

There are a few Scaldra units who have a very low chance of showing up to take on the Techrot. The Flayer's spawn chance has been fixed to match the others.

Fixed Aoi's hair (and her matching Operator/Drifter Haircut) having weirdly bent bangs.

Fixed stretched textures on the cloth around Amir's waist.

Fixed various offsets for Temple.

Fixed offset issues for the Brazontik Armor Set on the Gyre Vortengeist Skin.

Fixed the Coda Pathocyst using the incorrect model when thrown.

Fixed missing first letter on bolded terms in descriptions (indicating they have an on-hover popup).

Fixed infested tendrils impeding player movement in certain Höllvania tiles.

“Never again shall we be hindered by the infested broccoli florets” - Amir, probably

Fixed Clients not seeing enemy ability VFX caused by the Parallel Evolution Mission Deviation in Hell-Scrub Temporal Archimedea missions.

Fixed rollover lights in Ollie's Crash Course turning on without players driving over them if the player has restarted the race.

Fixed being unable to use controller input to access the sorting dropdown menu in the "Change Crewmember" screen in the Railjack Crew menu.

Fixed K-Drive Race leaderboards displaying time instead of score.

Fixed Mandachord music playing while using the Pom-2.

Fixed text overlapping the Profile icon in the KIM screen for certain languages.

Fixed the Dormizone having a "Pom-2" fast travel option in the pause menu.

Fixed incorrect energy color appearing for Heirloom skins on the True Master's Font relay statue.

Fixed equipped Incarnon weapons not holstering correctly when swapping between other weapons in the Arsenal.

Fixed being unable to chat link the Dex Laurus Ephemera.

Fixed Resetting Decorations in the Obstacle Course Architect room causing placed Polychrome Decorations to also be removed, which led to players being unable to re-place a Polychrome Decoration.

Now Polychrome Decorations are not removed using the "Reset Decorations" option in the Dojo since they are not a traditional decoration.

If your Dojo was affected by this bug, you should be able to place a Polychrome Decoration once more in the affected room.

Fixed a crash when selecting Unresearched Polychrome Colors in the Polychrome Decoration menu if the Clan has no Polychrome researched.

Fixed players losing functionality upon death in Wyrmius.

Fixed loss of function that could occur if an Xtra Cheese event starts while in the NavNow menu in the Pom-2.

Fixed a script error related to Railjack Point of Interests.

Fixed a script error related to Temple's Exalted Guitar.

Fixed a script error related to the Railjack HUD.

Fixed a script error in Void Cascade.

Fixed a script error caused by Atlas' Passive.

Fixed a script error related to the precipitation system.

Fixed a script error related to the Gear Wheel.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when playing with DirectX 12 on Windows.

Ad

Check out our other Warframe guides and tier lists:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback