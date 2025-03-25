How to farm Oxium in Warframe

Oxium is a rather uncommon resource in Warframe due to its hyper-specific natural drop source. Oxium Ospreys, a flying Corpus unit, will always drop it in quantities of 7-12 — but only if you kill them before they home in on you to self-destruct. However, this unit does not spawn all that often, so Oxium is not something you pick up by the hundreds every mission.

Regardless, Oxium is needed in great quantities not only for crafting various equipment and Warframes (Vauban Prime, Styanax, Octavia), but also for making open-world alloys like Auroxium. In this guide, we'll take a look at the two possible farming spots and strats for Oxium.

Fastest Oxium farms in Warframe

Lvl 10-30 Bounties are a surprisingly good source (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

If you're not very far into the game and need Oxium for the Cetus crafting progression, you thankfully already have access to a great Oxium farm.

In Cetus bounties Lvl 10-30, the first two bounty stages have a chance to drop a 200x Oxium cache.

In Stage 1, the chance is 25%

In Stage 2, the chance is 15.97%

Perfect-clearing the bounty only rolls the third-stage loot pool again, so you don't need to obsess over bonus objectives. The fastest strat to farm Oxium from here is to actually abandon the bounty after Stage 2 is complete, and then picking it up again from a tent.

With a good bounty-specialist Warframe like Volt or Mesa, you can easily do 8-9 runs in an hour, which will net you 1000x Oxium more often than not. If you have access to Lvl 10-30 Fortuna bounties, I recommend that you do those instead, as they go by faster.

There is only one caveat to this: Oxium is only in the pool for Rotation A of the bounty. In simpler terms, sometimes you will see this bounty giving out 200x Endo instead of Oxium. This means you'll need to wait for the bounty loot pool to reset, which happens once every 150 minutes. If you've caught it during Rotation B, that means a five-hour wait before you can access this farm again.

So, here's a more traditional but trusty way of farming Oxium: kill a lot of Oxium Ospreys! This is a very obvious answer, but before 2017, this used to be the only way to farm Oxium in Warframe — it still kind of works to this day.

Jupiter is the old-school Oxium factory (Image via Sportskeeda || Digital Extremes)

The best bet to farm Oxium through Osprey-murdering is the Defense node IO in Jupiter. Take a room-clearing Warframe such as Saryn or Mirage (Explosive Legerdemain), and hunker down for an hour-long run to pick up a lot of bounties. To maximize efficiency, also run a Nekros in the party with maximum Desecrate range. This mission has the additional benfit of being a great Meso Relic farm in Warframe.

This method is only worthwhile with a dedicated nuker. If you are taking over a minute to clear a wave, the open-world bounties are a far more efficient option. However, if you have access to Steel Path, running IO with a dedicated farming setup is a cozier start that yields greater results.

