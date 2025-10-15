How to get Nokko in Warframe

Introduced in the Vallis Undermind update, Nokko is the 62nd Warframe. If you don't want to buy him for 370 Plats, getting and crafting Nokko for free is actually quite easy. As one would expect, the farm for his blueprints is tied to the Deepmines. All in all, it's possible to farm it within a few hours despite a big reliance on RNG, since there's also a pity system to grab the components you're missing.

While Nokko isn't as strong as the other Warframes released this year (by which I mean Oraxia), he certainly has more use cases than Yareli (his sibling frame) on release. All in all, if you like the flow of the new subterranean bounties under the Vallis, farming him is a fulfilling process that also gets you a bunch of Arcanes as a byproduct.

How to get all Nokko Warframe components

Go through this Airlock to find Nightcap (Image via Digital Extremes)

Deepmines Bounties

Before you can farm Nokko in Warframe, you'll have to unlock Nightcap first. This requries having access to Fortuna, which is available quite early to players who have only unlocked Venus.

Once you reach Fortuna, turn to your left to find a new fungi-infested airlock you can enter. Nightcap is a new NPC found inside. You can access Deepmines bounties from here, all of which only face you up against Corpus enemies lvl 30-40 (and a higher-level SP variant if you're an advanced player).

Like all other Warframes, Nokko requires three components as well as a main blueprint to craft. You can obtain the main blueprint from any of the three Deepmine Bounties in Fortuna, while the component blueprints are more stratified:

Nokko Chassis Blueprint can be obtained as a potential Uncommon/Rare drop from Critter Liberation bounties

can be obtained as a potential Uncommon/Rare drop from Critter Liberation bounties Nokko Systems Blueprint can be obtained as a potential Uncommon/Rare drop from Corporate Restructuring bounties

can be obtained as a potential Uncommon/Rare drop from Corporate Restructuring bounties Nokko Neuroptics Blueprint can be obtained as a potential Uncommon/Rare drop from Weed The Garden bounties

Unlike other bounties in Warframe, these bounties are a bit harder get Nokko components from. For fulfiling bonus objectives, you get a Mushroom instead of an additional reward roll.

To even these odds, you also get a guaranteed Uncommon and Rare reward (plus guaranteed Fergolytes, the new token currency). But there's even more conditions attached to this boon: the drop table for these for uncommon and rare rewards are diluted, and competes with multiple Arcanes, Arbucep parts, and Credit/Endo caches.

It's still recommended you try to do the bonus objectives to get the Mushrooms, because these are also used to rank up Standing level with Nightcap. The pity system, as you may have guessed, is also tied to this system.

Pity System: Purchasing Nokko components for Fergolytes

Once you reach the Gardner (Rank 4) level with Nightcap, you can outright purchase Nokko component blueprints for Fergolytes. If you want to just buy it purely through this pity system, hypothetically, it would take you 720 total Fergolytes:

Nokko main blueprint - 240 Fergolytes

Nokko Chassis Blueprint - 160 Fergolytes

Nokko Systems Blueprint - 160 Fergolytes

Nokko Neuroptics Blueprint - 160 Fergolytes

Fergolytes are the only common drop from bounties, and you get roughly 15-16 of them in each run. Steel Path (Corporate Restrucuring) bounties are just slightly faster in this regard.

Granted you get super unlucky with drops and don't get a single Nokko Warframe component blueprint after hours, you should have enough Fergolytes to buy a full set in 50 runs or so. That's also an extreme outlier, though: most players should be able to fetch everything in three hours or so.

As for crafting Nokko, you'll need some Orb Vallis mats in addition to the usual dose of Nano Spores, Neurodes, Alloy Plates, and what-have-you. Specifically, you'll need 30 Thermal Sludge for the Chassis, 10x Echowinder Sensor (obtained from servofish) for the Neuroptics, and Mytocardia/Gorgaricus Spores from the overworld for Systems.

