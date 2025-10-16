Warframe: How to level up Nightcap standing rank

Warframe's Vallis Undermind update introduced a new pseudo-syndicate with the new Solari NPC, Nightcap. Rather than an organization, this one is just about Nightcap the individual, and his research on subterranean shrooms deep in the Vallis. This Fortuna NPC is your cheapest source of new plant-based decorations, but to get the new Vallis Undermind update equipment such as the Arbucep (without relying on RNG drops), you'll have to rank up his standing.

This is where the tricky bit comes in. Unlike almost any other Syndicate in Warframe, your rank with Nightcap cannot be increased by simply filling out a standing bar and giving him a little gift and/or pat in the back.

How to increase ranking with Nightcap in Warframe (Field Guide explained)

Yet another collectible to add to your checklist (Image via Digital Extremes)

Nightcap has a unique Field Guide system, which (roughly speaking) is a record of all the mushroom you've collected during Deepmine bounties. You don't actually turn in mushrooms as token resources. Instead, you need to collect a set amount of each to unlock their entries fully (Analyzing them thrice from the Field Guide), somewhat similar to unlocking Codex entries for enemy types.

3 Copies of these will be used to Analyze and reach the next tier, for example (Image via Digital Extremes)

Rather than total mushrooms collected, you need to collect duplicates of a specific type to advance its level. For example, getting from tier 0 to tier 1 research for a Mushroom takes 3 or 4 duplicates, while tier 1 to tier 2 will have a much higher ask of 6 to 8 duplicates.

Mushrooms can be picked up exclusively during Deepmines bounties, where they'll be scattered around the corners of the levels. Sometimes, they'll be hidden in plain sight; other times, you can chance upon one when finding your way to the next objective.

To increase ranking with Nightcap progressively, you'll need to fully unlock (i.e. get tier 3) for the following amount of Mushroom types:

Rank 1 (Unknowing): 1 Mushroom

Rank 2 (Curious): 2 Mushrooms

Rank 3 (Seeker): 6 Mushrooms

Rank 4 (Gardener): 12 Mushrooms

Rank 5 (Steward): 16 Mushrooms

It's not possible to focus-farm a specific mushroom type, as they're random drops when you harvest a mushroom source. Advancing through the ranks is a cumulative long-term venture, and the best thing to do is just keep doing Deepmines bounties.

However, if you want to hasten the process, Mushrooms can be bought from Nightcap too. All successful Deepmines Bounties will give you Fergolytes, and 10 of these can be used to purchase Mushrooms (Nightcap > Browse Wares). At Rank 0, you can buy Dull Button, Ironwood, Thorntooth, and Devil's Cap.

I personally don't recommend this, as it's a net loss of value to spend 10 Fergolytes for a single Mushroom copy. Purchasing Mushrooms should be required for the rarer ones like Nonono or Violet's Bane, which unlock after Rank 2 (Curious).

How to farm Mushrooms effectively during Deepmines bounties in Warframe

You can use the Orokin Eye Air Support during these missions to reveal the locations of nearby Mushrooms you can harvest. In a coordinated squad, this can cover the entirety of a level if done correctly.

The best way to go about it is sending a dedicated teammate to collect mushrooms, while the other teammates focus on continuing the bounty objectives.

Pop an Orokin Eye at the beginning of the level, then another one when you're about 700 meters away from the entry lift while doing the mission. Due to cooldowns, it's best to have multiple Orokin Eye users in a squad for this purpose.

Those focusing on the bounties should also try to fill out the bonus objective requirements , as this gives a free Mushroom for each successful objective. On the whole, the only difficult one in this regard is Syzygy defense, which gets easier with a full squad.

, as this gives a free Mushroom for each successful objective. On the whole, the only difficult one in this regard is Syzygy defense, which gets easier with a full squad. Once you're done with the bounty, trying to full-clear the level is not worthwhile. It's better to return to Fortuna, reset the bounty, and start again for better efficiency.

Is it worth getting to Rank 5 (Steward) with Nightcap in Warframe?

Overall, getting to Rank 4 with Nightcap unlocks basically all the practical equipment you'll need, including buyable components for Nokko, the Arbucep Archgun, Archgun Arcane Adapters, and also a bunch of mid-end Arcanes.

Getting to Rank 5 only unlocks 4 Captura Scenes from the Deepmines tileset, so there's no point trying to rush towards it (at least in my opinion). It's simply a long-term bonus if you stick to doing regular Deepmines bounties.

