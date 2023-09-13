Warframe Incarnon Braton build guide: how to farm, recommended mods, and more

Warframe's Incarnon Braton is possibly the biggest poster child for the Incarnon Genesis system. Introduced with the Duviri Paradox update, this new game mechanic is intended for bringing legacy weapons back into the meta. When you list 'legacy weapons', the good old Braton is bound to come to mind. All players, regardless of when they got into the game, remember it fondly as the first assault rifle they used in the prologue of the game.

The Incarnon Braton gets a huge damage ramp-up with higher base numbers. It also gains the ability to fire automatic trigger hitscan bullets that explode on impact, like the Acceltra. Built properly, Warframe's Incarnon Braton Prime can decimate the most steadfast Steel Path targets easily.

Warframe Incarnon Braton drop location and crafting guide

Cavalero can help you install Incarnon Adapters (Image via Digital Extremes)

Like all weapons supported by the Incarnon Genesis system, you need two components to craft the Incarnon Braton. The first, of course, is the base weapon. This can be any of the four Braton variants: the original Braton, MK1-Braton, Braton Vandal, or Braton Prime.

Keep in mind that the more powerful variants receive lower stat buffs from the Incarnon Evolution. Moreover, the base stats on the Braton Prime are so high that it still far outperforms the Incarnon version of other Braton variants. The blueprint and components for Braton Prime can either be purchased from other players for Platinum, or be farmed from its respective Void Relics.

The other half of the puzzle is the specific Incarnon Adapter for the Braton. Incarnon Adapters, barring the latest round of Incarnon weapons, can only be obtained from The Circuit game mode.

Switch to the Steel Path version of The Circuit to get prompted with the reward selection menu. Here, you can select two out of five Incarnon Adapters for various weapons. The selected weapons will then be placed in the 5th and 10th tier of Steel Path Circuit rewards in accordance with the priority of your selection.

The catch is that all Incarnon Adapters are not claimable at any time. They are instead offered on the basis of a weekly rotation. If you missed the turn for the Braton Incarnon Adapter, you might have to wait a few weeks for its rotation to return (Rotation A or Week 1).

Once you have both parts, you can have your brand-new Incarnon Braton assembled by visiting Cavalero in Chrysalith, Zariman Ten-Zero. The installation has a one-time price of Duviri-exclusive resources.

Warframe Incarnon Braton best talents and mod build in 2023

Warframe Incarnon Braton build with Hunter Munitions and Viral element (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Incarnon Braton in Warframe presents a more interesting approach to its Evolution perks compared to the average Incarnon weapon. You can pick from the usual additive critical Chance or the critical ctatus hybrid talents, but the best-in-slot perk is actually Prelude of Might.

The current interaction with the Braton Prime for this Evolution perk is bugged, so as to give you the 3x extra base critical damage even when the critical chance is above 50%. This means you hit red crit numbers without even hitting red crits.

For the mod build itself, you can go with the popular Slash-Viral build. For this, you will need the Viral elemental combination along with Hunter Munitions for forced Slash procs.

This is supplemented with critical chance, critical camage, and multishot. The Bane mod shown in the above build can also be switched out for Hammer Shot if you want an even more ludicrous critical damage multiplier.