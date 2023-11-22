Warframe Incarnon Magistar build guide: How to get, uses, evolutions, stat stick, and more

At first glance, Magistar is among Warframe's most unremarkable melee options. The average melee weapon in Warframe tends to adhere to the themes of Corpus futurism or Infested body horror. By comparison, Magistar is simply a generic flanged mace. On the other hand, this also makes it the perfect candidate for Incarnon Genesis, a system intended to give a power-up to overlooked tools.

As one of the pioneering items in the hammer class, Magistar is far outshined by other heavy weapons, including its own upgrade, Sibear, which has its own Incarnon upgrade. However, a few handy perks make Magistar arguably the best stat-stick for pseudo-exalted abilities.

How to get Incarnon Magistar in Warframe

Cavalero in Chrysalith can install Incarnon Genesis upgrades on your Warframe's weapons (Image via Digital Extremes)

To craft the Incarnon Magistar, you will need the Incarnon Genesis Adapter specific to Magistar. This can be only obtained as a potential reward from Steel Path Circuit mode during week 4 (Rotation D). If you missed this rotation, you will have to wait a few weeks for it to turn up again.

You will, of course, need a variant of the Magistar to base this on. Currently, this comes down to Magistar and its faction variant, Sancti Magistar. The former's blueprint can be purchased from the market, while the latter has to be acquired via standing with the New Loka syndicate, or by trading with other players.

When you have both the adapter and the base weapon, you can head to Cavalero in Chrysalith to have the Incarnon Adapter implanted. This costs the following ingredients in the process:

20 Pathos Clamps

70 Dracroot

150 Aggristones

Warframe Incarnon Magistar builds: Stat-stick and general use

Magistar build as stat-stick for the Warframe Khora (Image via Digital Extremes)

Magistar is the best stat stick you can use for the following pseudo-exalted abilities:

Whipclaw (Khora)

Landslide (Atlas)

This is due to the fact that its Incarnon Evolution perks also passively affect the exalted ability, enabling Landslide to benefit from critical builds despite its low base critical chance. The main crutch here is the Critical Parallel perk.

While other Incarnon Genesis weapons also grant extra base critical chance, Magistar's is the only melee Incarnon perk to provide both additive critical chance and base critical multiplier. In practice, this buff outperforms higher additive critical chance perks, like that of Incarnon Ceramic Dagger.

Due to the high Riven disposition, you should also get a Riven mod for Magistar focusing on Melee Damage and Critical Damage.

That said, you can also use this weapon as a general-purpose melee. For that specific purpose, Sancti Magister outperforms the regular Magistar due to passive life-steal gimmicks on this special variant.

General purpose heavy attack Incarnon Sancti Magistar build (Image via Overframe)

Note, however, that the hammer class has no innate way to proc Slash with heavy attacks. When up against armored enemies in Steel Path, you may need to consider an armor-strip ability to do any meaningful damage.