Warframe Incarnon Paris build guide: How to farm, recommended talents, and more

Warframe's Incarnon Paris is arguably the most powerful bow born out of the Incarnon Genesis system. Under specific circumstances, it might even beat meta weapons like the Kuva Bramma in terms of single-target damage, making it a strong contender for the title of the best bow in the game. The regular Tenno-crafted Paris retains its old-school credentials and compact design, while the Incarnon mode turns it into an infinite punch-through Nataruk knockoff that can work wonders even in The Steel Path.

Like all Incarnon weapons in Warframe, the Incarnon mode is not available until it's charged. You can obtain charges by landing headshots, which can be acquired much faster using quickshots rather than fully charged arrows. At full charge, the Incarnon mode provides 20 arrows with a deceptively wide projectile, similar to the Fluctus.

Warframe Incarnon Paris drop location and crafting guide

Cavalero in Chrysaltih can help you install the Incarnon Adapter for Paris (Image via Digital Extremes)

Like all weapons in the Incarnon Genesis system, you must combine two parts to craft them. The first is the regular weapon, which in the Incarnon Paris' case can be one of its three variants: MK1-Paris, Paris, or Paris Prime.

The more powerful variants get mitigated numbers from the buffs provided by Evolution talents, but the Paris Prime is still the clear winner here. Its enhanced critical chance and base damage significantly outclasses the regular variants, which are tucked away into the niche of early-game weapons.

The second part of the puzzle is the Paris Incarnon Adapter. Barring the latest round of Incarnon Genesis weapons, all Incarnon Adapters are only obtainable from the Circuit mode. The Steel Path version of this game mode rewards you with Steel Path Circuit Progress points, which unlocks tiered rewards.

The catch is that you must first select the Incarnon Paris Adapter as a reward among five other choices. These Incarnon Adapters are handed out on a weekly rotation, so you might need to wait a few weeks if you miss your turn.

Once you have obtained the Incarnon Paris Adapter, it will be added to your inventory for future use. You can implant it on a Paris variant of your choice by visiting Cavalero in Chrysalith, Zariman Ten Zero. Note that there will be a one-time installation charge for Pathos Clamps and other Duviri-exclusive resources.

Warframe Incarnon Paris Evolution talents and mod build 2023

Warframe Paris Incarnon build for Steel Path with self-sustaining Viral-Slash combo (Image via Digital Extremes)

Generally, Warframe Incarnon Paris is best used for solo gameplay. Its strongest talent in the fourth Evolution tree is Vicious Promise, which grants 40% additive critical chance and 2x extra critical damage multiplier, but only for targets at full health.

This means that you will do significantly more damage under the condition that no other damage sources have affected your target prior. However, if you cannot guarantee this condition, Striking Succession is the second-best option that trades red crits for higher base damage.

The mod build is a standard critical chance build that uses a Viral elemental combination with damage-over-time Slash procs from Hunter Munitions. The Paris-exclusive Bhisaj-Bal in the Exilus slot grants you an additional quality of life with near-constant heals.