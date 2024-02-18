Warframe Mandonel drop location and build guide

Of the numbered Archguns present in Warframe, Mandonel is the latest. Archguns, and by extension, heavy weapons, have limited use cases in Warframe. Mandonel tries to address this issue with some unique passive traits. The biggest draw is its unique trait: a fully charged shot leaves a trace radiation field that empowers all projectiles that pass through it.

In theory, this is a big supplement for all guns, buffing damage, status chance, and critical shots on top of additive punch-through. While this is strong on paper, it ultimately feels like a missed opportunity due to how slow switching in and out of heavy weapons is. It is a clunky process to try and pair Mandonel's radiation field with other primary and secondary weapons on your loadout.

Nevertheless, if you are one of the few players to fill a support role in Warframe, Mandonel can be a handy addition to your arsenal.

How to get Mandonel in Warframe

Parts of Mandonel drop in various endless missions against Murmur (Image via Digital Extreme)

The main blueprint for Mandonel can be acquired through bounties in Sanctum Anatomica. As you rank up the Cavia syndicate and farm Melee Arcanes, you will likely get the Mandonel blueprint without specifically farming for it.

The components, however, are another story. Like other weapons from many of the newer factions added in Warframe, Mandonel requires some endless mode grind to get its components. Specifically, they drop in B and C rotations of endless nodes in Deimos, including new Entrati game modes:

Cambire, Deimos (Alchemy)

(Alchemy) Persto, Deimos (Survival)

(Survival) Munio, Deimos (Mirror Defense)

As per official drop tables in Warframe, Mandonel component drop chances are as follows:

Component Alchemy Drop Chance Survival Drop Chance Mirror Defense Drop Chance Mandonel Barrel 17.50% (B rotation) 15% (C rotation) 15% (C rotation) Mandonel Receiver 16% (C rotation) 15% (C rotation) 17.50% (B rotation) Mandonel Stock 16% (C rotation) 17.50% (B rotation) 15% (C rotation)

Warframe Mandonel build guide

Warframe Mandonel build in 2024 (Image via Digital Extremes)

25% base Critical Chance means that an optimal Mandonel build will veer towards leveraging the crits - not to mention its fully charged shots get a 30% critical chance and a higher critical multiplier. Add even more crits from the radiation field passive, and you have one of the best Archguns in Warframe.

For a more unconventional setup where you use it as an auxiliary weapon to buff your allies, you should use fire rate-buffing abilities, such as Wisp's green reservoir.

