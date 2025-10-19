Warframe: Nokko build guide (Perma-Invis Nuker)

Nokko is arguably the most effortlessly powerful Warframe released in 2025, and with this build, you can solo Steel Path rooms while remaining invisible. Nokko's ability to cc enemies by putting them to sleep as well as his restorative capabilities aren't really his defining charactersistics as I expected previously.

Instead, it's the spore-ball you throw at the enemies. Turns out, this funny bouncy ball from the fun-guy can hit several millions of damage with very little wind-up. Ultimately, just putting enemies to permanent sleep is the final word, so this is a power-over-flavor Nokko build guide to group up, line up, and then decimate enemies.

Here's how to get Nokko if you don't have this Warframe crafted yet.

Single-Forma Nokko Warframe build: Full setup explained

It's nearly as good as pre-rework Khora (Image via Digital Extremes)

We'll be going over the actual mod build for Nokko shortly, but this setup is more than the Warframe itself.

Nokko is one of the few frames that can be a pure caster with viable damage scaling, potentially even at level cap. This specific archetype of Warframe can uniquely get perma-invisibility from the Huras Kubrow, thanks to the Stalk mod.

If you play a pure-caster Saryn, or tried this tech on pre-rework Khora, you'll know the drill. The idea is to let enemies come within range to let the Stalk invisibility trigger, and then simply killing them with your abilities as they frantically search for you and your guard dog.

Ability Rotation

Speaking of Nokko's Warframe Abilties, here's a gist: your Stinkbrain (first ability) applies Viral and cc (sleep), Brightbonnet (second ability) is an Ability Strength buff with Energy-sustain, and Sporespring (fourth ability) is the actual nuke ability that kills enemy clumps. Reroot (third ability) is a panic button, but I've almost never felt the need to use it for this setup.

So here's your general ability rotation:

Load into the mission and put out Brightbonnet to refill energy till full

Put down Stinkbrain at strategic choke points to cc enemies effectively

When enemies group up, nuke them with Sporespring

The main thing to track is whether you have mushrooms active. Having just one mushroom up basically makes you immortal, thanks to Nokko's passive. Plus, you always want at least one Brightbonnet out to take care of Energy economy.

Nokko Mod setup (1-4 Forma)

The Mecha set bonus is not completely necessary, but it's the best choice of Aura for a status-damage build (Image via Digital Extremes)

The two important things in my Nokko mod setup is Mecha Empowered just to get the set effect, and Archon Continuity to make Sporespring a one-size-fits-all nuke effective against all enemy factions. Otherwise, Nokko needs mainly Ability Range and Ability Strength, while Efficiency can be a dump stat.

Overall, with this Nokko build you get over 150% base duration, 265% range, and over 180% strength. Ability Strength is what ultimately scales your damage into higher-level content, but thanks to Brightbonnet plus Molt Augmented bonus, you can get easily over 350% strength after killing a couple hundred enemies.

So, without further ado, here's the mod setup:

Aura Mod: Mecha Empowered (We need to turn this slot into a Dash polarity for this purpose)

Exilus Slot: Keep empty if you want to save forma, but Cunning Drift and Primed Sure Footed would be the two obvious picks for a more min-maxed build

Intensify

Augur Secrets

Augur Reach

Archon Continuity (V Forma, default)

Flow

Stretch (Dash Forma, default)

Overextended

Blind Rage

If you want to do further investments into this Warframe build, get a Dash Forma for Primed Flow, an Exilus D Forma for Primed Sure Footed (or V Forma for Cunning Drift - either of which is frankly not necessary), and then another V Forma to cut down the Blind Rage drain.

The more important one is a D Forma on Overextended. You want to do this so you can also switch out Augur Reach, place Overextended there, and then use Rolling Guard with the D Forma slot.

The Rolling Guard is needed only if you're doing highly volatile missions where things can go south fast, such as Cascade. In other cases, Rolling Guard is only useful as an additional safety cusion, plus dispelling Silence cast by Acolytes.

Arcanes we use are:

Molt Augmented , obvious pick for Strength scaling

, obvious pick for Strength scaling Arcane Crepuscular, which is specifically for this Huras Kubrow pair-up; the +3x Final Critical Damage also applies to Sporespring

Huras Kubrow build for Stalk

As for the Huras Kubrow, the total build is up to you, but the important components are:

Stalk, for the invis

Mecha Recharge, to get more Mecha set bonus

Other than that, the following are nice to have:

Fetch, for resource vacuum

Tenacious Bond, for even more final Crit Multiplier

A Retriever mod for some resource-boosting

Animal Instinct

Contagious Bond for even more status-spreading mayhem

Meanwhile, on your Claws, you should ideally have the following:

Bite (Rank 5+), which gives you enough Claw Critical Chance to trigger Tenacious Bond

Mecha Overdrive for more Mecha set bonus

If you don't have Bite, Hunter Synergy ought to give you enough if you're running an Incarnon primary with very high Crit Chance

Fill out the rest with assorted status mods, such as Frost Jaw, Venom Teeth, Magnetic Claws, and so on

On the whole, your Kubrow doesn't really attack much to maintain camouflage, so the Contagious Bond seldom comes into play. For this reason, you can also just go with Elusive Stance for the Evasion, to make extra sure your Kubrow doesn't go down, which would throw a wrench into your perma-invis plans.

That's about it for the perma-invis Nokko build in Warframe. Check out our other guides on the game:

