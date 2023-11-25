Warframe Qorvex abilities, release date, how to get, and more

Whispers in the Walls, the final Warframe update for this year, will introduce Qorvex, the 55th unique frame in the title. Stepping back from the game's usual space futurism, Qorvex's design is more rooted in the Gothic Victorian motifs of the Whispers in the Walls Quest. Thematically, he is a concrete brutalist Frankenstein: part golem and part robot.

Likewise, Qorvex's abilities include a lot of cement and reminiscence of Victorian electromagnetic research. While his abilities go well with each other, he is not intended to be an ability-spamming caster frame. Through and through, his niche is buffing his allies to stand their ground while controlling enemies using the Radiation status.

Note: The information and screenshots used in this article are sourced from a developer build of the game and are subject to change before release. This article will be updated when more information is available.

Warframe Qorvex Release Date

As confirmed on Devstream 175, the Qorvex Warframe will be released with the Whispers in the Walls update in December, but the exact date has not been revealed so far.

How to get the Qorvex Warframe

Qorvex's main Warframe blueprint will be one of the rewards for finishing the Whispers in the Walls quest. His components can be obtained via the new allied syndicate coming with this update.

All Qorvex Warframe abilities explained

Qorvex's abilities are designed to provide some degree of area lockdown with soft crowd control, buffs to his allies, and an easy status-spreading mechanism.

Kyrinka Pillar

Qorvex's first ability is comparable to Wisp's motes (Image via Digital Extremes)

Qorvex summons a pillar at his position, which lasts indefinitely like Wisp's motes. This slows all enemies within its radius and inflicts pulse radiation damage with a guaranteed status effect on all targets. You can have two of these out simultaneously, and they will function as individual units.

Containment Wall

Containment Wall summons a trap to crush enemies (Image via Digital Extremes)

Qorvex summons two long parallel concrete walls and smashes them into each other, damaging all enemies caught in between. It also has a guaranteed radiation proc on all damaged enemies.

Ability Synergy: If the Containment Wall's crush is within the range of a Pillar, the radiation pulse quickens, thus resulting in higher DPS from the former.

Third Ability

Qorvex casts a buff that prevents status effects on himself and all allies within Affinity range. For every status effect prevented, a stack is consumed. A stack is regained for every kill or assist on any enemy that dies with an active radiation proc.

Crucible Blast

Qorvex can deal massive damage with his fourth ability (Image via Digital Extremes)

Qorvex opens up the core on his chest to blast enemies with a laser ray, dealing massive damage to all caught within its path and proccing radiation. Enemies who already have an active radiation status when you hit them with this ability will spread the status to other nearby enemies.

Ability Synergy: Any point of contact created within an active Pillar's radius will quicken its pulse. Additionally, enemies that die to Crucible Blast within its radius will damage other enemies, causing a chain reaction.

Qorvex's signature weapon is the new Archgun Mandondel. When you summon it as a Heavy Weapon on the ground, that is, not in an Archwing, Qorvex gains 2000 Overguard.

Passively, Qorvex imbues all his weapons with additional radiation damage and guarantees the radiation status effect. This automatically strengthens primer-centric builds that utilize Gun-CO mods like Galvanized Shot.