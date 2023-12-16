Warframe Qorvex build guide: Mods, helminth, weapon synergy, and more

Released with the Whispers in the Walls update, Qorvex is the 55th unique Warframe. His concrete design is the perfect wrap-up for the Whispers in the Walls quest, with a Frankenstein mish-mash of abilities that provides support, group-up crowd control, very high damage, and an abundance of radiation procs. It leaves a lot of legroom for interesting weapon and Helminth synergies.

To get your hands on the Qorvex Warframe, you have to dabble in content related to the Whispers in the Walls quest. Beating the quest gives you the main blueprint for the Warframe. Its components can either be bought from the Cavia Syndicate's Wares or obtained as rewards from bounties accepted from the Sanctuary Anatomica.

Warframe Qorvex build: Recommended mod setup and arcanes

Qorvex's skillset allows him to shine both as a broader weapons platform for general gameplay or as a scaling caster for endurance runs. To get a more detailed breakdown of Qorvex's abilities, visit this guide.

Crucible Blast build

The Crucible Blast build can scale deep into an endurance run (Image via Digital Extremes)

For the caster build, as shown above, you can get away with using duration as a dump stat. This is because only his Chyrinka Pillar is affected negatively by it. Its base duration is high enough for it to be effective at roughly half its value if you stay on the run.

This build focuses on maximizing strength to bolster Crucible Blast's base damage and high efficiency for the ability-spamming nature.

Crucible Blast's damage also increases depending on how many statuses enemies are riddled with when they explode. This means you should use a primer or combo Qorvex with a status-spreading Warframe like Citrine or Saryn for this purpose.

General-purpose build

General-purpose Warframe Qorvex build to get the best out of all four abilities (Image via Digital Extremes)

If you do not want to use Crucible Blast as your main crutch for damage, a high-range build makes Qorvex a great weapon platform. Due to his high armor, you can be sufficiently tanky just with Adaptation and one armor mod.

You still do not need much duration to get the best out of the Containment Wall or Chyrinka Pillar. This means you should focus on ability range and efficiency when building a general-purpose Qorvex that can also provide support with Disometric Guard.

Best Helminth abilities for the Warframe Qorvex

Qorvex's true DPS potential is unlocked with an armor strip ability (Image via Digital Extremes)

Depending on your goals and need for crowd control, you can use either Qorvex's first, second, or even fourth ability as a flex slot for Helminth abilities.

Due to his innate durability and good damage output, all Qorvex lacks is a form of armor strip. The two best abilities for this are:

Pillage - Lets you shield the tank while stripping armor at the same time

Tharros Strike - You can also regain health with this and use it as a setup for the Containment Wall to further clump enemies

Weapon Synergies for the Qorvex Warframe

Containment Wall enables a lot of precision wepaons in Warframe to deal with crowds easily (Image via Digital Extremes)

Qorvex's Containment wall is a group-up ability like Nautilus' Cordon or Khora's Ensnare. The way it differs from these similar abilities is the formation of the enemy clump.

Rather than an unicentric pull, Containment Wall's repositioning arranges enemies into a row. This especially benefits precision weapons that rely on headshot multipliers. These weapons also gain further crowd-clearing capabilities thanks to Qorvex's passive bestowal of 3-meter additional punch-through.

Popular choices for weapons of this nature include:

Assault rifles such as Soma Prime or Incarnon Burston Prime

Melee weapons with directional ranged attacks, i.e., Gunblades (Redeemer Prime, Stropha) and Warfans (Quassus, Gunsen Prime)

Sniper Rifles such as Rubico Prime

Additionally, you should run a status-spreading weapon with the Secondary Encumber Arcane to prime Crucible Blast and allow it to scale in long endurance runs with high-level enemies. Popular primers like Cedo and Epitaph work well for this purpose.