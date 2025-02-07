Warframe Star Days 2025 Inventory and event guide

The 2025 edition of Warframe's Star Days event is back on the menu, kicking off with the Rhino Heirloom Skin's release this week. The event will go on till March 5, 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET), which is ample time to farm enough Debt Bonds to buy out the entire event inventory. This time around, Star Days introduces some perfectly timed exclusive Glyphs for all six members of The Hex, and brings back two Nightwave-exclusive gene-masking kits.

Without further ado, here's everything you must know about Warframe Star Days 2025.

How to get Star Days items in Warframe (Ticker location)

Ticker can be found in his own mechanical nook (Image via Digital Extremes)

Like many other seasonal celebration events, Warframe's Star Days has no exclusive activities. It only has an event vendor, which is Ticker in Fortuna. To reach him, simply head over to Fortuna (Venus), and then Fast Travel to Ticker. You can do this via the pause menu, or the fast-travel wheel.

All obtainable items in Warframe Star Days 2025

A bunch of goodies are back in the slammer (Image via Digital Extremes)

From Warframe Star Days 2025, the only functional rewards you can purchase are the two staple weapons, Snipetron (10 Advances Debt-Bonds) and Ignis Wraith (25 Advances Debt-Bonds). All other rewards are cosmetic or decorative. Here's everything you can get:

Returning Glyphs

Star Days Deimos Glyph

Star Days Gauss Glyph

Star Days Helminth Glyph

Star Days Lavos Glyph

Star Days Necramech Glyph

Star Days Grineer Glyph

Star Days Yareli Glyph

Star Days Ordis Glyph

Protea in Action Glyph

Revenant in Action Glyph

Xaku in Action Glyph

Star Days Gyre Glyph

Star Days Ticker Glyph

Star Days Kavat Glyph

Monotone Ember Glyph

Monotone Kullervo Glyph

Monotone Mesa Glyph

Monotone Octavia Glyph

Monotone Rhino Glyph

Monotone Styanax Glyph

Star Days Qorvex Heart Glyph

Star Days Cervulite Pal Glyph

New Glyphs

Star Days Amir Glyph

Star Days Aoi Glyph

Star Days Arthur Glyph

Star Days Eleanor Glyph

Star Days Lettie Glyph

Star Days Quincy Glyph

Appearance and Decorations

Right Hand of Eros Emote

Left Hand of Eros Emote

Eros Wings Ephemera

Cherub Color Palette

Ticker Floof Decoration

Neon Eros Wings Decoration

Companion Appearance

The following companion appearance modules have been added to the Star Days inventory in 2025. These are not exclusive per se, as they were originally introduced as Nightwave Nora's Mix vol 4.

Kexat Kavat Gene-Masking Kit: Harbinger Red, Conspirator Green, Courtier Red, Princely Gold

Fabled Gene-Masking Kit (Kubrows): Harbinger Red, Conspirator Green, Courtier Red, Princely Gold

Items Absent from last year's Star Days (2024)

The following items from Star Days 2024 have not re-appeared in 2025.

Eros Arrow Skin

Acceltra Solstice Skin

Skiajati Solstice Skin

Kuva Solstice Cloak

Necramech Statue Decoration

Dual Swords Stavika Skin

This, however, doesn't mean you won't be able to get them. The Solstice skins can sometimes be acquired from the Nightwave Cred shop. The others, meanwhile, might recur on future Star Days events in Warframe.

How to get Debt-Bonds for Warframe Star Days 2025

Debt-Bonds are the only form of currency that you can purchase Star Days items with. To that end, you will need the following amounts of Debt-Bonds of five varieties in Warframe Star Days 2025:

Debt-Bond type Amount you need for Star Days 2025 Training Debt-Bonds 36 Familial Debt-Bonds 75 Medical Debt-Bonds 125 Shelter Debt-Bonds 175 Advances Debt-Bonds 35

There are two ways to get Debt-Bonds:

You can directly get them from Ticker for bailing out various ex-Fortuna convicts and outlaws. Select the Purchase Debt-Bonds option to peruse your choices.

You can get them as Bounty stage rewards in Orb Vallis.

