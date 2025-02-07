Warframe Star Days 2025 Inventory and event guide

The 2025 edition of Warframe's Star Days event is back on the menu, kicking off with the Rhino Heirloom Skin's release this week. The event will go on till March 5, 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET), which is ample time to farm enough Debt Bonds to buy out the entire event inventory. This time around, Star Days introduces some perfectly timed exclusive Glyphs for all six members of The Hex, and brings back two Nightwave-exclusive gene-masking kits.
Without further ado, here's everything you must know about Warframe Star Days 2025.
How to get Star Days items in Warframe (Ticker location)
Like many other seasonal celebration events, Warframe's Star Days has no exclusive activities. It only has an event vendor, which is Ticker in Fortuna. To reach him, simply head over to Fortuna (Venus), and then Fast Travel to Ticker. You can do this via the pause menu, or the fast-travel wheel.
All obtainable items in Warframe Star Days 2025
From Warframe Star Days 2025, the only functional rewards you can purchase are the two staple weapons, Snipetron (10 Advances Debt-Bonds) and Ignis Wraith (25 Advances Debt-Bonds). All other rewards are cosmetic or decorative. Here's everything you can get:
Returning Glyphs
- Star Days Deimos Glyph
- Star Days Gauss Glyph
- Star Days Helminth Glyph
- Star Days Lavos Glyph
- Star Days Necramech Glyph
- Star Days Grineer Glyph
- Star Days Yareli Glyph
- Star Days Ordis Glyph
- Protea in Action Glyph
- Revenant in Action Glyph
- Xaku in Action Glyph
- Star Days Gyre Glyph
- Star Days Ticker Glyph
- Star Days Kavat Glyph
- Monotone Ember Glyph
- Monotone Kullervo Glyph
- Monotone Mesa Glyph
- Monotone Octavia Glyph
- Monotone Rhino Glyph
- Monotone Styanax Glyph
- Star Days Qorvex Heart Glyph
- Star Days Cervulite Pal Glyph
New Glyphs
- Star Days Amir Glyph
- Star Days Aoi Glyph
- Star Days Arthur Glyph
- Star Days Eleanor Glyph
- Star Days Lettie Glyph
- Star Days Quincy Glyph
Appearance and Decorations
- Right Hand of Eros Emote
- Left Hand of Eros Emote
- Eros Wings Ephemera
- Cherub Color Palette
- Ticker Floof Decoration
- Neon Eros Wings Decoration
Companion Appearance
The following companion appearance modules have been added to the Star Days inventory in 2025. These are not exclusive per se, as they were originally introduced as Nightwave Nora's Mix vol 4.
- Kexat Kavat Gene-Masking Kit: Harbinger Red, Conspirator Green, Courtier Red, Princely Gold
- Fabled Gene-Masking Kit (Kubrows): Harbinger Red, Conspirator Green, Courtier Red, Princely Gold
Items Absent from last year's Star Days (2024)
The following items from Star Days 2024 have not re-appeared in 2025.
- Eros Arrow Skin
- Acceltra Solstice Skin
- Skiajati Solstice Skin
- Kuva Solstice Cloak
- Necramech Statue Decoration
- Dual Swords Stavika Skin
This, however, doesn't mean you won't be able to get them. The Solstice skins can sometimes be acquired from the Nightwave Cred shop. The others, meanwhile, might recur on future Star Days events in Warframe.
How to get Debt-Bonds for Warframe Star Days 2025
Debt-Bonds are the only form of currency that you can purchase Star Days items with. To that end, you will need the following amounts of Debt-Bonds of five varieties in Warframe Star Days 2025:
There are two ways to get Debt-Bonds:
- You can directly get them from Ticker for bailing out various ex-Fortuna convicts and outlaws. Select the Purchase Debt-Bonds option to peruse your choices.
- You can get them as Bounty stage rewards in Orb Vallis.