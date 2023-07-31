Warframe Synoid Gammacor build guide: Location, Incarnon mode, and more

Warframe Synoid Gammacor is an example of how much the power creep has left old top-tier weapons behind. When it was introduced in 2014, this variant to the Gammacor was the strongest item in terms of damage per second. The runner-up in that category, Boltor Prime, was leagues behind this arm-cannon. The Synoid Gammacor lived up to this reputation up till Update 16, where its ammo economy was nerfed.

This patch still left Synoid Gammacor at a respectable state in terms of damage, only with the exception that it consumes seven times as much ammo now. Once the best secondary weapon in the game, its popularity is now mostly restricted into the lower Mastery Rank quarters, where it remains one of the top picks for most Tenno.

Warframe Synoid Gammacor location: How to get it?

Warframe Synoid Gammacor can be purchased from Cephalon Suda (Image via Digital Extremes)

The original Gammacor can be purchased from the market for 35,000 Credits, and crafted with two Argon Crystals and an assortment of common materials. The Synoid Gammacor, on the other hand, is a Syndicate-exclusive variant.

It can be purchased from Cephalon Suda, a neutral faction, once you have unlocked prestige rank 5 with them. Alternately, you can also purchase it from other players at the average going price in exchange for Platinum.

The Synoid Gammacor boasts a number of direct upgrades over the regular variant; the biggest among these is an enhanced Critical Chance. It is still far behind the best critical-based secondaries, but 20% Critical Chance is enough to put it in the radar of crit builds.

How to get Incarnon upgrade for Warframe Synoid Gammacor

All Incarnon adapters must be synthesized by Cavalero before you can place them on your weapons (Image via Digital Extrenes)

In their latest addition to the Incarnon Genesis system, Warframe's developers incorporated the Incarnon Gammacor as an option. It has now taken the place of the second weekly rotation (rotation B), and will crop up once every seven weeks as such.

During this week (rotation B), you can opt for the Incarnon Gammacor as one of the potential rewards for doing Steel Path Circuit mode. Afterwards, you have to clear enough rounds of this game mode to reach tier-5 or tier-10 rewards, depending on whether you chose it as the first-priority reward.

Afterwards, you can craft the Incarnon Genesis adapter by visiting Cavalero in Chrysalith, Zariman Ten-Zero. The adaptation process requires either the regular Gammacor or the Synoid Gammacor, as well as various Duviri resources.

Uniquely for the Incarnon Geneses from week 2 (rotation B), you can also buy the adapter here for 120 Platinums from the "Incarnon Market."

Warframe Synoid Gammacor build: How good is it?

A standard build on Synoid Gammacor with critical Incarnon perks can benefit from the Cascadia Flare arcane (Image via Digital Extremes)

Warframe's Synoid Gammacor Incarnon form presents an interesting case study for weapons that can both act as primers and damage sources. The Cedo, for example, is designed for you to use its disc as a primer before you can unleash the primary fire for far more damage.

The Incarnon form for this sets itself apart with its crowd-controlling capacity. Like a pocket Ensnare, it pulls enemies together and groups them up at the center of the projectile. This, alongside the Gammacor's well-known status capacities, seems to place it in a more utility-centric role.

For regular usage, you can go for a middle ground between the two. From the build shown above, replacing Lethal Torrent with Continuous Misery and optionally using Primed Heated Charge instead of Scortch will give you both moderate damage and relatively long-lasting crowd control.