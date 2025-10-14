Warframe The Vallis Undermind release time countdown

The release time for Warframe's big fall update, The Vallis Undermind, has now been confirmed. Coming later tomorrow (October 15 PDT/UTC), this update will expand Orb Vallis (as you may have guessed from the name) with a new underground tileset accessible from Fortuna. Plus, it's bringing the fun-guy-themed 62nd unique Warframe, a big facelift for Archguns, and much more.

Ad

Not all the QoL adjustments coming with the update have been unveiled yet, so many are awaiting the time of Warframe: The Vallis Undermind's release tomorrow.

When does Warframe: The Vallis Undermind update go live?

Warframe The Vallis Undermind is coming to PC, consoles, Switch, and all other platforms on October 15 at 11:00 am EDT (3:00 pm UTC). Around various server zones around the world, here's what that release time looks like:

Ad

Trending

United States and South America : 8 am PDT / 9 am MDT / 7 am CDT / 8 am EDT / 1 pm BRT (October 15, 2025)

: 8 am PDT / 9 am MDT / 7 am CDT / 8 am EDT / 1 pm BRT (October 15, 2025) Europe : 3 pm GMT / 3 pm UTC / 5 pm CEST / 5 pm EET (October 15, 2025)

: 3 pm GMT / 3 pm UTC / 5 pm CEST / 5 pm EET (October 15, 2025) Africa : 5 pm SAST (October 15, 2025)

: 5 pm SAST (October 15, 2025) Asia : 7 pm GST / 8:30 pm IST / 11 pm PHT / 11 pm CST (Beijing Time | October 15) / 12 am JST/KST (October 16, 2025)

: 7 pm GST / 8:30 pm IST / 11 pm PHT / 11 pm CST (Beijing Time | October 15) / 12 am JST/KST (October 16, 2025) Australia: 1 am AEST (October 16) / 3 am NZST (October 16)

The release time listed in this article is based on the timings revealed on the official Warframe Discord. Plus, it also co-incides with the usual Warframe update release window between 11 am and 2 pm ET.

Ad

Ad

Also Read: All Abilities of the upcoming Nokko Warframe

How to prepare for Warframe The Vallis Undermind

Arcane Hot Shot is no longer hot (Image via Digital Extremes)

If you're reading this right ahead of release, there's not really much to prepare for in the lead-up to Warframe: The Vallis Undermind. The big player-driven market change with this update will be rapidly decreasing prices for Arcane Hot Shot and other newer rare Arcanes. At this point, the prices have already dropped substantially, but you should probably sell off your spares now if you were looking to make any profit.

Ad

Otherwise, a lot of the changes in the upcoming patch is pending some player testing. We don't know, for example, whether the new formalized Damage Attenuation formula post-rework will favor Multishot or base damage, or how good Archguns will actually be in practice.

Finally, one other important thing to do with The Vallis Undermind update is simply to log in before October 21, which will get you a free Oberon Warframe. Even if you already have him, have a copy fed to the Helminth, and have the Prime on top, it's still a free Warframe slot for you.

Ad

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More