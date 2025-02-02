Warframe will re-introduce Coptering soon (but on only one melee)

Coptering, a movement system considered a classic and an iconic part of Warframe's past, is set to return to the game in the upcoming update, alongside the new Lavos Prime.

February 2025 is already stacked for Warframe players, featuring a two-tiered update structure. The first update will bring new Heirloom skins and a new Nightwave season, while the second will reintroduce the new Prime pack alongside the Coptering update.

Getting around in Warframe will be easier now, thanks to Coptering

Coptering is back, and it's even flashier this time around (Image via Digital Extremes)

For the uninitiated, Coptering is a movement system in Warframe where you use your melee weapons to slide attack at an extremely high speed. Back in the good old days, a melee attack was perfectly suited to send you across the entire map and was perfect for the older tilesets with long corridors and lanes.

The current format of Coptering will be enabled via the Dual Zoren Prime melee weapon that is coming with the aforementioned Lavos Prime Warframe. This weapon will come equipped with a unique trait where players will "Gain a burst of speed on Melee slide attack". This effect will be doubled when players are airborne.

As the system is primarily based on the attack speed of the melee rather than the inherent movement speed of the Warframe, Dual Zoren Prime's builds will likely include heavy usage of the Fury, Primed Fury, Berserker Fury, Quickening, and Gladiator Vice mods. Furthermore, adding Arcanes and pairing the weapon with a melee-oriented Warframe such as Kullervo, will do wonders.

Players should note that Coptering is a system from the very early days of Warframe. Since then, the game has experienced several fundamental changes to almost every aspect of the gameplay, including player movement which spawned the Parkour 2.0 update. Thus, the return of this system will be an extremely nostalgic feeling for veteran players, while giving newer players a slight glimpse into Warframe's past.

