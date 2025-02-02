  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Warframe will re-introduce Coptering soon (but on only one melee)

Warframe will re-introduce Coptering soon (but on only one melee)

By Arnab Chakrabarti
Modified Feb 02, 2025 01:15 IST
February is a treat for Warframe players (Image via Digital Extremes)
February is a treat for Warframe players (Image via Digital Extremes)

Coptering, a movement system considered a classic and an iconic part of Warframe's past, is set to return to the game in the upcoming update, alongside the new Lavos Prime.

February 2025 is already stacked for Warframe players, featuring a two-tiered update structure. The first update will bring new Heirloom skins and a new Nightwave season, while the second will reintroduce the new Prime pack alongside the Coptering update.

Getting around in Warframe will be easier now, thanks to Coptering

Coptering is back, and it&#039;s even flashier this time around (Image via Digital Extremes)
Coptering is back, and it's even flashier this time around (Image via Digital Extremes)

For the uninitiated, Coptering is a movement system in Warframe where you use your melee weapons to slide attack at an extremely high speed. Back in the good old days, a melee attack was perfectly suited to send you across the entire map and was perfect for the older tilesets with long corridors and lanes.

also-read-trending Trending

The current format of Coptering will be enabled via the Dual Zoren Prime melee weapon that is coming with the aforementioned Lavos Prime Warframe. This weapon will come equipped with a unique trait where players will "Gain a burst of speed on Melee slide attack". This effect will be doubled when players are airborne.

Also Read: Warframe Incarnon weapon tier list (January 2025)

As the system is primarily based on the attack speed of the melee rather than the inherent movement speed of the Warframe, Dual Zoren Prime's builds will likely include heavy usage of the Fury, Primed Fury, Berserker Fury, Quickening, and Gladiator Vice mods. Furthermore, adding Arcanes and pairing the weapon with a melee-oriented Warframe such as Kullervo, will do wonders.

Players should note that Coptering is a system from the very early days of Warframe. Since then, the game has experienced several fundamental changes to almost every aspect of the gameplay, including player movement which spawned the Parkour 2.0 update. Thus, the return of this system will be an extremely nostalgic feeling for veteran players, while giving newer players a slight glimpse into Warframe's past.

Check out our other Warframe guides and articles:

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी