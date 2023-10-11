Wayfinder Call of The Void event rewards, new quests, official patch notes, and more

Wayfinder dropped its first mid-season update this week with patch 0.1.6.0, which includes an event with a timed reward exclusively available to founders. The first-ever live-service offering from the makers of Darksiders Genesis, Wayfinder is an MMO-lite looter-shooter with action RPG elements. It will eventually be free to play on its full launch, fashioned after Warframe, the flagship title from its publishers, Digital Extremes.

Titled Call of The Void, this content update marks the first-ever live event in Wayfinder, and fans hope that it won't be the last. Even though a new character called Grendel was teased recently at the Tokyo Games Show 2023, this update will not be the launching pad for him.

Instead, the Call of The Void update offers two new quests, a new melee weapon called Juggernaut, and a laundry list of bugfixes.

How to begin the Wayfinder Call of The Void event

'Dawning Hope' is the exclusive cosmetic reward for timely completion of the Call of The Void sidequest (Image via Ariship Syndicate)

The Call of The Void event has you track down a bigger Gloomtear dungeon that opens up in the plains of Highlands. To get started with this quest, talk to Wolf in Skylight.

The quest, which can be repeated later, will lead you to a new expedition area called Void. Completing this quest during the Call of The Void event will give you the exclusive Gloom Dagger cosmetic by the name Dawning Hope. Like other Gloom Dagger skins, you can show this off on any of your characters in Wayfinder.

How to start Harbingers of Chaos

Harbingers of Chaos quest start location (Image via Airship Syndicate)

Harbingers of Chaos is a new quest introduced with the Gloom Break mid-season update, tying the world boss Talon of Pyre to a questline alongside a few quality-of-life adjustments. To get started with the questline, talk to Ranger Davyn next to the Echo Matrix located inside the Repository of Knowledge to receive the 'Grinding the Geartooth' quest.

How to start the Bloodbore Hunt

Another new sidequest introduced with Wayfinder patch 0.1.6.0 is The Final Score. Starting this quest requires you to talk to the tavern keeper at Bitter End. The questline will lead you into the depths of the Pit, eventually unlocking access to the new boss, Bloodbore.

Biggest changes and fixes in Wayfinder patch 0.1.6.0

Talon of Pyre is now available more frequently (Image via Airship Syndicate)

There are over a hundred major and minor changes and bug fixes that were implemented in this mid-season update. Here are the biggest ones:

Rush Echoes should now decrease in cost when empowered by Echo Fusion.

Fixed a visual bug causing Affinity perks to unlock at levels 4 and 14 instead of 5 and 15.

The last matchmaking option for Lost Zones and Hunts (on or off) will now be remembered

The lock-on indicator should now appear on all Hunt bosses.

Updated Project Re-Venge to count Goblin Ichorites for the objective.

Players should now be able to break the eggs spawned by Frosthunters in Reaver Woods.

Fixed the Toxic imbuement DoT being permanently stuck on the player, even after death.

Lowered the potency of the Unfiltered Dragonkin Blood consumable.

Lowered the Hobgoblin's outgoing damage.

Talon of Pyre now spawns every 2 hours, down from every 4 hours.

Fixed the issue causing Ryv’n to be instantly killed in certain parts of the arena.

Players can no longer avoid Commander Creed’s enrage phase damage by standing in the corners of the arena.

Fixed an issue where the player would get stuck in a blocking state with two-handed weapons.

The Talon of Pyre spawn rate change is in relation to a new quest requirement. The developer may revise this spawn timer at a later point. You can check out the full official patch notes here.