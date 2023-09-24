Wayfinder Patch 0.1.4.0 major changes: Echo Dusts, Accessory selling, and more

After a rocky start with server queue issues, Wayfinder Early Access is off to further refinements and changes with its latest patch, 0.1.4.0. This is the second patch after its Early Access was released for PC (Steam) and PlayStation. Like this earlier patch, this also focuses on ironing out issues and introducing quality-of-life changes to the core game.

Even though a new character called Grendel was teased in the Tokyo Game Show 2023, no new content has been added in this patch. The biggest change in this is geared towards better optimization across the board. This is towards the Echoes system, simplifying its upgrading mechanic from the ground up.

Echoes and Accessories have a hard limit in the player inventory now, meant primarily to minimize server instability related to loading all inventory information in a hub-world instance.

Wayfinder inventory limits and how to sell accessories

Inventory limits have been imposed on the maximum number of Accesories (100) and Echoes (300) (Image via Airship Syndicate)

Once you load into the game after this update, you may notice a prompt indicating that you are either approaching the inventory limit or exceeded it. For Accessories or Relics, this inventory limit is set to 100.

Most players with over 40 hours of playtime, or those who have been playing it since the closed beta, will have crossed this limit. Thankfully, you can sell accessories by talking to Venge in Skylight.

Wayfinder Echo Dusts and Echo system changes breakdown

You can either upgrade an Echo or dissolve it for Echo Dusts (Image via Airship Syndicate)

After this update, you can only have up to 300 total Echoes. Duplicate Echoes of the same rarity and level also count towards this limit. You can work on clearing out Echoes by converting duplicates into Echo Dusts.

Instead of the previous Echo fusion system, the Echo Dusts will be the primary resource used to upgrade Echoes. You can hold down D (default keybind on PC) to grind a selected Echo down to Echo dusts or press A to upgrade it.

Wayfinder update 0.1.4.0 patch notes (September 23, 2023)

Expand Tweet

Other than the Echoes and Accessory changes, there have also been some miscellaneous changes and fixes in the Wayfinder patch 0.1.4.0. The big ones are:

Talon of Pyre’s Echo will always drop at its intended Level (30).

Night’s Maw Echo will always drop at its intended Echo type (“Rush”) and Level (15).

Venomess' Soothing Vapors affinity upgrades now function correctly display visual feedback that you are healing

Travel destinations will now display their proper name on the loading screen.

You can access your player housing instance faster with better load times.

The missing Helper Coin rewards issue after beating a Lost Zone in the Helper Queue has now been fixed.

Kyros' Siphon Radiant ability buff is now limited to 10%, as originally intended.

The "Kiss of Venom" emote now appears in the player inventory once unlocked, whereas the item was missing for some players before

Wayfinder Founder Packs menu now no longer locks you into a "Please Wait" screen if you back out of it

Other micro-optimizations and minor UI fixes.

You can find out the full patch notes on the unofficial Rreddit thread on the Wayfinder subreddit.