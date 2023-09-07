All Wayfinder Skylight NPC locations, functions, and crafting guide

Wayfinder is an upcoming free-to-play MMO-lite collaboration between the respective developers of Darksiders Genesis and Warframe. The game, currently available in founder-only early access, is a curious mixture of both games. It puts some of Darksiders' signature stylization but borrows from the Warframe playbook on the gameplay structure front.

Wayfinder has its motley crew of characters that you visit and re-visit across the span of its long campaign and a series of sidequests. While they spout a great deal of lore exposition, they are also there to act as vessels of the game's many mechanics. The main quest introduces you to these usual suspects early on - the blacksmith, the alchemist, the arcanist, and so on.

However, the lack of express minimap legends and an unpolished user interface in the current early access build fails to outline them for later reference. For beginners who feel lost in the complex layout of the hub city, Skylight, this list of important characters will serve as an easy primer.

Wayfinder characters in Skylight: What each NPC can give you

North of Bitter End

Omen can help you craft a new Wayfinder (Image via Airship Studios)

Omen: Omen can be found standing in front of the huge Gloom Gate that overlooks the Skylight waterfall.

The first character the player talks to during the tutorial, Omen is the de-facto leading figure of the extant human community. Other than being arguably the most important of quest-related characters, this NPC serves an equally crucial function in the gameplay system.

Omen 'Summons Wayfinders,' or in other words, the crafting station for a new Wayfinder, the larger-than-life characters that you play. Crafting a Wayfinder itself is a long-winded, grindy process, requiring the retrieval of all their remnant 'memories.'

Lord Halar is the purveyor of Gloom research in Wayfinder (Image via Airship Studios)

Lord Halar: Found in the narrow portico with an assortment of shelved tomes and a few dining tables, Lord Halar is a researcher of all things related to the Gloom.

Although he himself serves no purpose outside of quests with technical lore explanations, he introduces you to the Echo Matrix, the crafting nexus for building and breaking down Gloomstones.

Bitter End Tavern

Wolf can be found near your apartment in Wayfinder (Image via Airship Studios)

Wolf: Foud directly outside the fireplace downstairs from the Wayfinder's Tavern room, Wolf is an ex-commander with a keen interest in the fight against the ever-approaching Gloom. He also takes an interest in Helper Coins, a unique currency obtainable by joining the Helper Queue.

Wolf serves as the sole Helper Coin Vendor, providing Trickster Keys, Skeleton Keys, and Gloomstones in exchange.

Market Row

Engineer, the enigmatic automaton, is the crafting center for Relics (Image via Airship Studios)

The Engineer: The unnamed Engineer character can be found by following the train tracks off the southern exit of Bitter End that trail into the bazaar area. He serves as the crafting station for Relics, which are additional stat-boosting trinkets you can put on your Wayfinder if they meet the level requirement.

You can purchase starter weapons, as well as craft new ones, at Arsenal (Image via Airship Studios)

Arsenal: Opposite the Engineer, Arsenal serves her eponymous purpose as a crafting station for weapons, which can be built with a trifecta of buildable parts (Form, Shell, Core) and their unique Essence.

Additionally, here, you can purchase starter weapons, i.e., weapons that Wayfinders usually start with, for Gold.

Venge may be a Goblin, but he is on your side (Image via Airship Studios)

Venge: Found opposite the Market Row signal fire, this goblin merchant doubles as an alchemy station. Here, you can craft various consumables that go into your additional potion slots. You can also sell your accessories here and purchase common ones for Gold.

Foreman Ruby can help you craft housing stuff (Image via Airship Studios)

Foreman Ruby: Up the lift near the West Gate, Foreman Ruby serves as the crafting station for housing-related items.