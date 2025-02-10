What to buy from Destiny 2 Franchise Sale

The Destiny 2 Franchise Sale is currently live, featuring massive discounts on Destiny 2 DLCs and expansions on Steam. This sale will end on January 18, 2025. If you are a new player or a returning one, this is the best time to get the additional content for the game at the lowest price possible.

If you are having a hard time deciding what you should buy in the Destiny 2 Franchise Sale, this guide will help you get an idea. Also, on a side note, if you are new to the franchise, we highly recommend you play the game's free version first and buy the paid expansions during the sale only if you plan to play the game long term.

What are the best purchases in Destiny 2 Franchise Sale?

The best deal in the ongoing sale (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2: The Light & Darkness Collection (-70%)

This is the best all-in-one purchase, including the latest expansion, The Final Shape, and all major past content. If you're new or looking to catch up on everything important, this is the best deal.

Includes:

The Final Shape Expansion + Annual Pass (includes three episodes and dungeon key)

Lightfall Standard Edition*

The Witch Queen Standard Edition*

Beyond Light Pack

Shadowkeep Pack

Forsaken Pack

Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack

Notes:

Dungeon Keys for Lightfall and The Witch Queen are sold separately.

Beyond Light and Shadowkeep campaigns are available to all players, so this pack includes additional content from those expansions instead.

and are available to all players, so this pack includes additional content from those expansions instead. If you already own any of these expansions, you won’t get duplicates.

Read more: Fatebringer updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection 2024 (-85%)

Best deal if you don't want the new expansion (image via Bungie)

If you’re only interested in older expansions and don’t need The Final Shape, this is the best budget option. It includes most previous content minus the latest expansion and its annual pass.

Includes:

Lightfall Standard Edition

The Witch Queen Standard Edition

Beyond Light Pack

Shadowkeep Pack

Forsaken Pack

Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack

Pit of Heresy Dungeon

Shattered Throne Dungeon

Grasp of Avarice Dungeon

Comparison to Light & Darkness Collection: The Legacy Collection includes nearly everything in the Light & Darkness Collection except for The Final Shape expansion, its annual pass, and the Final Shape dungeon key.

Ideal for: Players who want the biggest discount but don't care about The Final Shape yet.

Also read: All Ravenous Wormspawn locations in Destiny 2 The Nether

Standalone expansions & add-ons in Destiny 2 Franchise Sale

If you already own parts of Destiny 2 and just need to fill the gaps, here are some standalone options:

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (-60%)

Buy if you only want the latest expansion without the annual pass.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Annual Pass Upgrade (-90%)

Includes episode passes for Echoes, Revenant, and Heresy, plus the Final Shape dungeon key.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (-90%)

One of the best expansions in the series, featuring a great campaign and weapon crafting.

Destiny 2: Lightfall (-90%)

Introduces the Strand subclass but has a weaker campaign. Still worth it for the cheap price.

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack (-90%)

Adds Grasp of Avarice Dungeon and Gjallarhorn.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Pack (-90%)

Unlocks the Stasis subclass and Deep Stone Crypt Raid.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Pack (-90%)

Includes Moon content and Pit of Heresy Dungeon.

That’s all for the ongoing Destiny 2 franchise sale. We hope this guide will help you get the most out of the event.

