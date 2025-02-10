Fatebringer updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Fatebringer has always been a powerful weapon in Destiny 2. Players had to get a Timelost version of this Hand Cannon with the best perks possible, which allowed them to have an advantage over their opposition. While the chase hasn't changed that much, Bungie decided to re-issue every Legendary weapon from the Vault of Glass Raid — including Fatebringer.

This article lists the best perks recommended for Fatebringer in PvE and PvP.

Fatebringer PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Fatebringer PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended for Fatebringer Hand Cannon in PvE:

Chambered Compensator for reduced recoil and increased Stability

for reduced recoil and increased Stability Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability

for increased reload speed and Stability Kinetic Tremors for shockwave that damages nearby targets after dealing sustained Kinetic damage

for shockwave that damages nearby targets after dealing sustained Kinetic damage Precision Instrument for increased damage after dealing sustained precision damage

There are heaps of other alternatives you can go for in the Fatebringer. The perk combination above is great for shutting down powerful Destiny 2 combatants. However, for clearing a room full of mobs, you can go for Explosive Payload and Firefly, alongside Kinetic Tremors and One for All.

Fatebringer PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Fatebringer PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended for Fatebringer Hand Cannon in PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling

for reduced recoil and increased Handling Accurized Rounds for increased Range on the weapon

for increased Range on the weapon Keep Away from increased Accuracy, reload speed, and Range when no enemies are nearby

from increased Accuracy, reload speed, and Range when no enemies are nearby Magnificent Howl for getting rounds with increased damage and Range. The number of rounds is determined by the number of kills made before reloading. Kills under the buff extend the duration.

Eye of the Storm is a great alternative if you are not confident in stacking rounds for Magnificent Howl. Precision Instrument is also a sure-shot road to more damage, alongside To the Pain for increased stats in the third column.

How to get Fatebringer in Destiny 2

Fatebringer Hand Cannon drops from specific encounters in the Vault of Glass Raid. With the implementation of re-issued versions of the Raid weapons, it can be crafted by acquiring five Deepsight versions. Additionally, Hawthorne offers a weekly quest that guarantees a Deepsight reward.

The Templar boss fight and the Gatekeeper encounter has a chance to drop either the standard or a Deepsight version of the Hand Cannon. For Timelost, you must run the same encounters, but in Master difficulty.

