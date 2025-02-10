Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine loot table for all encounters

Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine has been live for a few days, and players are already receiving new weapons and armor pieces. This new Dungeon is also the primary place for Pinnacle farming, as a new endgame activity always replaces the old. There are three main encounters in the Sundered Doctrine, guides of which will be linked below.
This article, however, focuses on the loot table for each encounter and the gear pieces that players can expect at the end. Note that multiple gear pieces are in the loot pool, and each encounter will drop only one.
Each encounter is farmable since players can load into any checkpoint, and fight countless times until the best perk combination of a weapon drops. Although the Pinnacle can only be obtained once per character in a week.
Complete loot table of Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine Dungeon
1) First encounter
The first encounter in Sundered Doctrine introduces players to the light-aligning mechanics and the Pyramid symbols. For a clearer idea, readers can refer to our guide on the Sundered Doctrine's first encounter. Here is the list of all the loot you can find upon completing the first encounter:
- Unworthy Arc Scout Rifle
- Unloved Strand Hand Cannon
- Unsworn Strand Trace Rifle
- Legendary Leg armor piece
- Legendary Gauntlet armor piece
- Legendary Helmet armor piece
2) Second encounter: Zoetic Lockset
Zoetic Lockset is the second encounter in the Dungeon, and the first boss fight as well. It introduces another new mechanic with the Pyramid symbols, where players must pick up and choose symbols on wheels, let the boss scan the wheel, and start the DPS phase based on the symbols presented.
For a clearer idea, readers can refer to our guide on the Sundered Doctrine's second Encounter, the Zoetic Lockset boss fight.
Here is a list of the loot table for the Zoetic Lockset boss fight:
- Unworthy Arc Scout Rifle
- Unvoiced Void Shotgun
- Unsworn Strand Trace Rifle
- Legendary Leg armor piece
- Legendary Gauntlet armor piece
- Legendary Helmet armor piece
3) Third encounter: Zerrev The Erased
Zerrev The Erased is the final encounter in Sundered Doctrine. This fight takes every mechanic presented in the previous encounters and mixes them. Refer to our complete guide on the Zerrev The Erased boss fight for clearer understanding.
Here are the loot available in the pool:
- Finality's Augur Exotic Linear Fusion Rifle
- Unvoiced Void Shotgun
- Unsworn Strand Trace Rifle
- Unworthy Arc Scout Rifle
- Unloved Strand Hand Cannon
- Legendary Leg armor piece
- Legendary Gauntlet armor piece
- Legendary Helmet armor piece
- Legendary Chest armor piece
