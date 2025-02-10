Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine loot table for all encounters

Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine has been live for a few days, and players are already receiving new weapons and armor pieces. This new Dungeon is also the primary place for Pinnacle farming, as a new endgame activity always replaces the old. There are three main encounters in the Sundered Doctrine, guides of which will be linked below.

This article, however, focuses on the loot table for each encounter and the gear pieces that players can expect at the end. Note that multiple gear pieces are in the loot pool, and each encounter will drop only one.

Each encounter is farmable since players can load into any checkpoint, and fight countless times until the best perk combination of a weapon drops. Although the Pinnacle can only be obtained once per character in a week.

Complete loot table of Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine Dungeon

1) First encounter

First encounter in Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine (Image via Bungie)

The first encounter in Sundered Doctrine introduces players to the light-aligning mechanics and the Pyramid symbols. For a clearer idea, readers can refer to our guide on the Sundered Doctrine's first encounter. Here is the list of all the loot you can find upon completing the first encounter:

Unworthy Arc Scout Rifle

Unloved Strand Hand Cannon

Unsworn Strand Trace Rifle

Legendary Leg armor piece

Legendary Gauntlet armor piece

Legendary Helmet armor piece

2) Second encounter: Zoetic Lockset

Zoetic Lockset in Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine (Image via Bungie)

Zoetic Lockset is the second encounter in the Dungeon, and the first boss fight as well. It introduces another new mechanic with the Pyramid symbols, where players must pick up and choose symbols on wheels, let the boss scan the wheel, and start the DPS phase based on the symbols presented.

For a clearer idea, readers can refer to our guide on the Sundered Doctrine's second Encounter, the Zoetic Lockset boss fight.

Here is a list of the loot table for the Zoetic Lockset boss fight:

Unworthy Arc Scout Rifle

Unvoiced Void Shotgun

Unsworn Strand Trace Rifle

Legendary Leg armor piece

Legendary Gauntlet armor piece

Legendary Helmet armor piece

3) Third encounter: Zerrev The Erased

Zerrev The Erased boss (Image via Bungie)

Zerrev The Erased is the final encounter in Sundered Doctrine. This fight takes every mechanic presented in the previous encounters and mixes them. Refer to our complete guide on the Zerrev The Erased boss fight for clearer understanding.

Here are the loot available in the pool:

Finality's Augur Exotic Linear Fusion Rifle

Unvoiced Void Shotgun

Unsworn Strand Trace Rifle

Unworthy Arc Scout Rifle

Unloved Strand Hand Cannon

Legendary Leg armor piece

Legendary Gauntlet armor piece

Legendary Helmet armor piece

Legendary Chest armor piece

