What can we expect from the Rust July update (Console)

By Jay Sarma
Modified Jul 29, 2025 02:40 GMT
Rust console july update
Rust console edition gameplay (Image via Facepunch Studios and Double Eleven)

The Rust July update for consoles is right around the corner, and the official developer blog that has been released provides a detailed insight into what players can expect from the latest update. Starting from the addition of a new DLC, to a number of quality-of-life changes, the latest update is defintiely something that all Rust console players look forward to.

In this article, we will address all the major changes and additions coming with the Rust July force wipe for Consoles. Read below to know more.

All expected changes coming in the Rust July update for Consoles

New DLC

First and foremost, the first major addition with this update is going to be a brand-new DLC, the Legacy Wood Gate and Wall Pack. This item was recently added to Rust PC and has now made it to the console version as well. It is a purchasable DLC, which will allow players to customize the appearance of the Wood build material, and also the Wooden High External Walls that are available in the game.

Alongside the Legacy Wood DLC pack, the developers will also be adding the Gesture pack with the Rust July update. It includes eight unique gestures, including a rock-paper-scissors minigame, and much more.

New Vehicles

After the launch of the new-gen update for consoles, this first new patch will include the addition of new vehicles in the game. The Rust July update for consoles will feature motorcycles and bicycles, and furthermore, enhance the road structure to help improve in-game mobility for vehicles.

Motorcycles can be found across the entire procedural map. However, your best chances of getting your hands on one are going to be near the Oxum's Gas Station or the Abandoned Supermarket. You can also find bicycles in these Monuments.

Dynamic Pricing

Dynamic pricing is going to be introduced with the latest update. Previously, all NPC Vendor prices were static and did not change with the trends in demand and supply. However, moving forward, depending on how sought-after an item currently is during a wipe, the vendor prices will change accordingly. The higher the demand, the more inflated the price, and vice versa. If you want to buy popularly sought items, your best bet to get a decent deal is to get a ton of scrap and be one of the first ones in line.

That's everything that you need to know about the upcoming changes coming with the Rust July update for Consoles. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

