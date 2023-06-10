What classes should make their way to Diablo 4 in the future seasons?

According to Diablo 4’s developers, there’s room for more classes around that campfire. We’ve spent some time pondering what would be interesting or fun to come to the game in future updates. There’s nothing confirmed by Blizzard Entertainment, though there have been some rumors and alleged leaks. When thinking about future classes, I spent some time talking to fellow D4 fans and also considering what would be unique, and what would be redundant.

It’s worth noting that anything in this article is 100% speculation and hypothetical discussion. It’s just fun to consider what the game could see in the future.

What classes could join Diablo 4 in future updates?

Perhaps the most obvious class that should appear in Diablo 4 is a Holy Warrior of some type. Diablo 2 had the Paladin, and Diablo 3 had the less enjoyable Crusader. While I think simply calling it a Paladin would be fine, to fit more into the D4 archetype of the Church, they should be Templars or High Templars.

To have a plate-wearing Holy character would fit nicely into the game, especially considering how aggressive the Church is in the overall story of Diablo 4. Though I thought the Crusader was a boring class, there are useful things to come out of it.

Diablo 4 doesn’t have much when it comes to support classes, so why not a Templar that can deal damage or be a support/healer when necessary? Or if not a Holy Knight, why not switch things up, and have an Unholy Knight? Perhaps a Fallen Knight, after the events of Act VI in the main story.

Blizzard could easily take some inspiration from Death Knights in WoW. Perhaps a one-pet warrior with sword strikes that inflict debuffs/DOTs, things of that nature. It could be a very interesting thing to see in the game.

One class that could make a return is Diablo 3’s Monk. It’s unique enough to be different from the other melee class in Diablo 4 - Barbarian. It could be a mobile ki-charging class that could also potentially command various elements.

I can’t see Witch Doctor returning - it would feel too much like a carbon copy of Necromancer. Of course, that did happen in Diablo 3, but I stand by it being a bad idea to have both of them simultaneously in the previous game.

What about a new class? In a recent discussion with my Diablo 4 clan leader, we hypothesized about a new class - A Demonologist. After all, the Prime Evils are still very much out there, and sooner or later, their influence will again be on the world.

Why not have a character that can channel the essence of the Prime Evils? Instead of being a pet class (though they could easily be one), they could have different stances based on Mephisto, Diablo, and Baal. Each would have an ethereal image of the current form behind them and attacks from previous boss encounters.

When activating their powers, the image would imitate the attack they used in games like D2 and D3. It struck me as a very cool idea for a class. They aren’t necessarily a hero, but a neutral party that has learned to channel the evil in the world and use it for their own potentially heroic purposes.

These are just a few classes that could show up in Diablo 4 sometime soon. Amazon could easily make a comeback if people don’t think it’s too similar to the Rogue class. There’s also plenty of room to create new, unique classes. Fans will just have to see what comes in future updates.

Poll : 0 votes