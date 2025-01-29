What to expect from EVE Online in 2025?

EVE Online has been around for 22 years, and shows no signs of slowing down — but what awaits players in 2025? The developers recently sat down to discuss the upcoming year, as well as released an infographic teasing some of the content that’s coming throughout 2025. However, much of it was vague, only teasing players with a few expansions, without revealing anything within those expansions.

However, it’s not a game without controversy — at least in its playerbase. Pirate Software was recently accused of lying about EVE Online and deliberately portrayed the developers in a negative light. Nonetheless, the game persists, and there’s plenty of content coming in 2025.

What’s coming in EVE Online in 2025 according to the developer roadmap

There’s quite a bit of content coming from EVE Online in 2025, such as the major update to the Revenant expansion. That’s a story that continues to unfold, and while we don’t know much about the Summer Expansion, we do know that the tension that continues to grow between the Deathless and Drifters will lead into that next story.

Here's the current roadmap (Image via CCP)

Players will also be able to make even better content for their fellow players throughout 2025. Part of this will include enhanced tools for customizing player-owned sovereign space — it will be very interesting to see what kind of content or missions come out of these improved tools.

EVE Online players being able to work on Freelance Projects, where they can craft and complete missions created by other capsuleers is another feature coming in 2025. Snorri Árnason, Game Director, highlighted some of the goals in EVE this year in a post on their website:

"This year, we're putting even more power in the hands of our capsuleers. From customizing sovereign space to crafting missions that spark new alliances, the 2025 roadmap is all about letting players create and shape their own moments, their own stories and ultimately being part of the history books of New Eden itself. EVE Online has always been a living universe driven by its community, and with the new tools and systems we're introducing, the potential for creativity and collaboration has never been greater."

Below is the currently-known list of updates coming to the game and the rough quarter they're expected out. If we learn more about these, we'll do our best to update accordingly.

Q1 2025

Revenant Update

Q2 2025

Summer Expansion

EVE FanFest (May 1-3)

Capsuleer Day

Q3 2025

Eve The Alliance Tournament — Feeders

Summer Expansion Update

Q4 2025

Winter Expansion

Alliance Tournament

Crimson Harvest

Winter Nexus

In addition to two expansions and one expansion update, EVE Online players will also see some fan-favorite events coming back: Capsuleer Day, Crimson Harvest, and Winter Nexus. The Alliance Tournament will also see the best fleets from across the stars duke it out in a battle for supremacy.

While we don’t know too much yet about the expansions, fans can expect at least two major updates this year to the space-faring MMO. Between these and another EVE FanFest coming in May, it’s a good time to be an EVE fan.

