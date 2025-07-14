What's Lord of the Rings Online's Great Hobbit Run, and how did it end?

Originally launched in 2012, The Lord of the Rings Online is an MMO that still hasn't lost steam. This was evident with an all-new session of the annual Great Hobbit Run event. Hosted by Twitch streamer BurkeBlack, this fun activity sees the fandom of Hobbit players team up to complete a challenging run to reach Mount Doom while as underleveled as possible.

Ad

After three whole years of trying to make it through the treacherous high-level area of Mount Doom, gamers have finally wrapped up the run successfully, though that came with its caveats. Here's how fans celebrated this newfound victory.

The Lord of the Rings Online fans have finally completed the Great Hobbit Run, and celebrate by jumping into lava

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Great Hobbit Run in Lord of the Rings Online starts with players gathering in The Shire area to prepare for their trek. During this journey, they cannot level up, so partaking in quests is a no-go. With more dangerous and powerful enemies spawning the closer players get to their destination, it is a tall order to overcome.

The challenge is what makes this run a highlight, and as such, the squad generally discourages higher-level gamers from joining. Still, this being an MMO means anyone is free to take part in such public activities — they could also help the team by thinning out enemy numbers, making it easier for the participants to reach the level 112 area of Mount Doom.

Ad

Also read: Lord of The Rings Online 2025 Roadmap: What's in store this year?

Despite that, the team finally made it through this annual run after a grueling six hours of endurance and perseverance. As per Twitch streamer BurkeBlack, a couple of hundred players or so joined this brave march, and by the time the Great Hobbit Run successfully ended in Mount Doom, that number had reduced to just around 50 or fewer.

Ad

There seemed to be a bit of confusion as the group of gamers got lost within the area. Still, they reached their destination, which was enough. To celebrate their victory, players were more than keen to breathe a sigh of relief by jumping into the fiery lakes of Mount Doom.

Those who missed the chance to join the expedition this time must wait until next year for the next Great Hobbit Run.

Ad

The Lord of the Rings Online is available as a free-to-play game on PC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More