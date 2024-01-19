When does Fallout 76 take place? In-game timeline explored

Although Fallout 76 is the latest major release from Bethesda Softworks, it is the first entry in the series timeline. Considered one of the most well-known ARPGs (action role-playing games), it takes players on a journey through a post-apocalyptic world filled with radioactive creatures, mutants, and other threats. As a direct prequel to the Fallout series, it is filled with voice lines or in-game texts containing references to the other titles. Though these references are minor gameplay-wise, they play a significant role if you want to immerse in the series' narrative fully.

For those who want to catch up on the franchise lore or understand the timeline of this game, this article is for you. We will delve into the in-game timeline of Fallout 76 to provide a historical overview of the franchise.

Where does Fallout 76 take place?

Appalachia (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Fallout 76 is set in Appalachia, representing current West Virginia, precisely twenty-five years after the Great War. Prior to the war, this place was a significant region with lucrative tourism, cutting-edge robots, high-end defense, and many more.

However, alongside all the pinnacles of technology, there was a visible contrast between wealth and poverty because of an unequal automation distribution. Later in date, this inequality, unemployment, resource shortages, and corporate overreach led to massive protests and riots, culminating in the nuclear war with China.

Fallout 76 canon timeline according to lore

Vault 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Before jumping into the game's narrative, let's look at its place in the extensive timeline of Fallout. Although this is the latest major title from the franchise, it's the prequel to all the previous Fallout entries. This game takes place in the year 2102, only twenty-five years after the cataclysmic event named the Great War.

On October 23, 2102 (Reclamation Day), Vault 76 opened, and hundreds of Vault Dwellers entered the wasteland intending to reunite with their missing overseer and rebuild Appalachia. However, during this journey, Vault Dwellers discovered how the post-war society of Appalachia had collapsed and suffered from the fallout.

Scorchbeast Queen (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Later, they also discovered that all of humanity has succumbed to the Scorched Plague spread by the Scorchbeasts. To end this problem, the Vault Dwellers engaged in combat with the Scorchbeast Queen. They defeated her to shatter the collective consciousness of the Scorchbeasts. Once this conflict was solved, the Vault Dwellers rejoined the other residents to rebuild the post-apocalyptic wasteland together.

Although the start date of vanilla Fallout 76 was 2102, it got pushed back to 2104 because of the Wastelanders and the Steel Dawn update. In these updates, the narrative evolves through a series of events, including interactions with new factions and characters.

That concludes our guide on the in-game timeline of Fallout 76.