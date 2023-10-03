When do the Final Fantasy 14 servers come back online today (October 3)?

The Final Fantasy 14 servers are currently under maintenance in preparation for the major 6.5 update. This is one of the longest downtimes that the game has seen for a while. While players are very excited, they will have to wait till the servers come back online.

Maintenance downtimes such as these are very important, especially before major patches go live. But when do the Final Fantasy 14 servers come back online?

When does the Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5 downtime end?

As per the information on the official blog post, the Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5 downtime is scheduled to end on October 3, at 3:00 am PDT. Once the servers are back again, players will be able to download the new patch on their devices.

After the patch has been installed, players will be able to hop into the game and experience the new content.

However, the developer's has also mentioned in the official blog post that the maintenance schedule could vary slightly. So there's always a chance that the servers might be unavailable for a few more hours. In case that happens, players can check out the official forums or the official Twitter account for information about the same.

From new PvP oriented changes to a brand new Alliance raid, there are a plethora of changes that are coming to the game with the new 6.5 update today. But what do you do if you cannot play the game even after the downtime has ended?

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5 login issues, explored

Considering that this is such an important patch, you may or may not run into login issues once the servers go live. So what do you do if you cannot login after the Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5 downtime has ended?

First of all, if you're unable to login or stuck at the login screen, it's recommended that you wait it out for a while. Since there's a lot of players trying to login at the same time, there's a high chance that the servers will be throttled. In that case, you might face some difficulty while logging in.

Alternatively, you could also check if you're experiencing any connectivity issues on your end as well. Try restarting your network devices like your modem and your router. If possible, you could also try switching to a wired connection, because wired connections are more stable than a wireless connection.

In case nothing works, check the official forums for any persisting login issues, or get in touch with support for quicker resolution.