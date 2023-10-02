Final Fantasy 14 server downtime today (October 2-3): Maintenance schedule for patch 6.5

Square Enix has taken the Final Fantasy 14 servers offline temporarily to prepare them for the upcoming 6.5 patch. This patch is quite significant in terms of content, and hence, the downtime will extend for almost 24 hours. These in-between periods are crucial for a live service title because they ensure the servers are healthy and well-prepped before a new update goes live.

Square Enix has maintained a steady supply of content for their MMORPG title, and the 6.5 update will be one that fans have eagerly been waiting for. With that said, here's everything that players need to know about the Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.5 server downtime.

When will the Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5 server downtime end?

Based on the information revealed on their official blog post, the Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5 server downtime is scheduled to last for around 24 hours. Considering it started at 3:00 AM PDT on October 2, it is scheduled to end at 3:00 AM PDT on October 3. While it's unlikely, there's always a chance that the the maintenance period might be extended.

During this period, players will be unable to access the following services:

Data Centre travel

Home World Transfer server

Character Renaming Server

Item/Gift Code entry service

Apart from the game, the Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5 server downtime will also affect the companion app. Services will be disrupted during the course of the maintenance period. After the servers go live, these services will be available once again.

Why can't I play Final Fantasy 14 right now?

If you cannot log into the game right now, then that's because the servers have been taken offline for maintenance. You will have to wait till the servicing ends before you can log in and play the game again.

However, if you are facing this issue after 3 am PDT on October 3, there might be a problem either at your end or the servers may have been taken offline for emergency maintenance.

In case it's the latter, you should find the information about the same on the official Final Fantasy 14 website. In case there's no such information, then there's a high chance that there's a problem with your internet connection.

While there are a few workarounds that you could try out, the very first thing you need to do is see if you can access other websites or log into other live service titles. In case you can't, it might be best to get in touch with your ISP and see if there's an outage in your area.

In case there isn't any outage, then the problem might be with your system. You could try the following workarounds:

Restart your device and all other networking devices.

Check if the game has been added to the firewall exceptions.

Perform a clean install of the game.

These aforementioned workarounds should help you solve the problem. In case you're still facing them, then get in touch with the official support.