Could Final Fantasy 14 come to Game Pass?

With Final Fantasy 14 finally coming to Xbox consoles, could it also come to Game Pass? This question will undoubtedly be on the minds of players worldwide as they consider starting the hit MMORPG from Square Enix in 2024. The release on Xbox consoles is scheduled for Spring 2024, which will put it out before the Dawntrail release date in the Summer.

However, it's a complicated question, without a doubt. While it would be incredibly beneficial for Game Pass owners, it could also cause a rift in the community. Players not having to pay to play Final Fantasy 14 would upset some and make others happy.

Note: This discussion is purely speculatory. There is no word on Game Pass at this time.

Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox Game Pass is a complicated discussion

Game Pass is one of the better deals for online subscriptions for gamers. However, Final Fantasy 14 has problems that would come with such a system.

After all, Final Fantasy 14 owners have to purchase the base game and expansions, though some of those come bundled together these days. Players have to buy the game and then pay for the subscription that is required to play the game.

Therein lies the major problem. If Microsoft allowed Final Fantasy 14 players to play the game without buying anything or paying a subscription, other players would be frustrated. Owners of that subscription who had to pay a further fee to play FF14 would likely feel similarly upset.

It would, however, be interesting to see the hit MMORPG on Game Pass. Ultimately, it sounds like it would be a very complex discussion to have. Microsoft and Square Enix are committed to working together on a closer basis so that they may find a middle ground.

Perhaps if FF14 ever went free-to-play, the possibility of this taking place would be far more likely. The idea that there is already a subscription and several expansions limits what they can do with Microsoft's subscription service.

While not impossible, Square Enix and Microsoft would have to devise a solution that doesn't wind up angering a large chunk of their fanbase. I don't think it's likely to see the expansive MMORPG on Game Pass, even though Dawntrail will launch around the same time as the Xbox version of the game.

It's excellent news that Final Fantasy 14 is coming to Xbox consoles in Spring 2024, ahead of the next expansion, but it doesn't seem likely to be added to the console's subscription service. Anything could happen, though - fans will have to wait and see what the developers come up with regarding a solution.