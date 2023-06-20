Where to find and defeat Enkil in Diablo 4

There are plenty of enemies you'll have to defeat in Diablo 4. However, a vast majority of them, especially those that come in mobs, tend to be copies of one another. These generic enemies do not pose much of a challenge, especially when they don't arrive in huge numbers. However, there are a few extremely unique and rare monsters that hide in Sanctuary who pose a harder challenge than your regular, run-of-the-mill grunt.

One of these rare and unique enemies is Enkil. Slaying Enkil counts towards completing the Trophy Hunter achievement, and he also drops a one-of-a-kind item upon defeat. This article will help you find and defeat Enkil in Diablo 4.

Where to find Enkil in Diablo 4

Enkil's Location in Hawezar (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Enkil can be found in the Eastern region of Hawezar in Diablo 4. Specifically, he is in Bosun's Woe in the Rotspill Delta. You can easily recognize the area he is in since it looks a lot like swampy marshes, and as you approach the area where he spawns, you will notice a massive snake-like statue surrounded by worshippers.

As you approach it, the statue will come to life and reveal Enkil. You can deal with the other enemies in the area first to make the fight easier if you do not want to deal with the animated statue and mobs simultaneously.

How to beat Enkil in Diablo 4

Enkil employs a strategy wherein he tries to box you in with a massive stone wall. Remaining mobile is a good way to fight him since moving around as much as you can prevents you from getting caught in his trap.

Furthermore, you'll get some time to defeat the few worshippers that are around him, so you only need to handle Enkil by himself. The use of ranged attacks, if available, will make this fight a lot easier since it puts you outside the effective range of some of Enkil's moves.

How to get the Eye of Enkil from Enkil in Diablo 4

This rare enemy carries an extremely rare Amulet that grants the following bonuses:

+Resistance to All Elements

+Crowd Control Duration

+Damage to Elits

+Shrine Buff Duration

In order to obtain this item, you only need to successfully slay Enkil in combat. Once he has been defeated, you can walk over to the item he drops and pick it up to receive the Eye of Enkil.

This Amulet provides versatile boosts that can compliment most builds, but you are free to use it as you wish. If you are looking for other rare monsters in Diablo 4, check out this guide on how to find and defeat Renn and Claudia Dayne.

