Word of Hakan in Diablo 4: How to get, unique effects, affixes, and more

Diablo 4's class system does a fantastic job of setting each individual class apart. Aside from each character's personal skills and distinct strengths and weaknesses, some items can only be equipped by certain classes. Each item provides incredible bonuses and perks that complement each class's different playstyles. One of these items is the Unique Amulet that is specific for Rogues called the Word of Hakan.

This amulet is worth acquiring due to its impressive effects and Affixes.

How to easily get the Word of Hakan in Diablo 4

To get your hands on the Word of Hakan, it is important to note that it does not spawn in one specific area. Instead, it can be randomly dropped by enemies, found in chests, or anything else that produces random item drops in the world of Sanctuary. That said, acquiring this unique amulet in Diablo 4 requires more than just pure luck.

For Unique Items such as the Word of Hakan to start randomly dropping, you must advance your game to World Tier 3. To do this, you must achieve level 50 and complete a single playthrough of the entire campaign in the World Tier 2 difficulty setting, which is immediately available for you to choose.

Once you've met these conditions, you will receive a Priority Quest named World Tier 3: Nightmare. This quest requires you to clear the Capstone Dungeon called the Cathedral of Light. This is a tough challenge, so prepare for some difficult battles.

Upon successfully completing the Cathedral of Light, you can finally advance to World Tier 3 and start seeing Unique Items get dropped randomly. To further boost your odds of finding these items, go ahead and take steps to increase the difficulty to World Tier 4.

Word of Hakan effects and affixes in Diablo 4

The Word of Hakan Unique Amulet is useful for whatever Diablo 4 Rogue Build you are going for, but it's best for a build that uses the Rain of Arrows Ultimate Skill.

This is because of its unique effect, which ensures that your Rain of Arrows is always imbued with all Imbuements. This effect makes this Unique Amulet a coveted item for those who want to build around this specific ultimate skill.

However, if you are looking for more or aren't going for this specific build, worry not because the Word of Hakan has Affixes that further increase its value. Here are the four Affixes for this item:

Affix 1: +Non-Physical Damage

Affix 2: +Ultimate Skill Damage

Affix 3: +Critical Strike Damage for Imbued Skills

Affix 4: +Ranks to Imbuement Skills

These Affixes make the Word of Hakan useful for almost every Rogue build in Diablo 4. If this particular item does not appeal to you, there are still plenty of other options in the world of Sanctuary.

Poll : 0 votes